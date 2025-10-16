Warriors deliver brutal injury update on key player heading into the season

The Golden State Warriors are likely to be without Moses Moody for next week's regular season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers, with Steve Kerr confirming on Thursday that the fifth-year wing is doubtful due to a calf injury.

Moody's likely absence is a brutal blow for both himself and the Warriors on the eve of the season, particularly after a pair of strong preseason performances had the 23-year-old firming for a starting role.

Moses Moody's absence could open up unlikely rotation opportunities

Moody led Golden State with 19 points on 5-of-7 shooting against the Lakers in the preseason opener, before retaining his starting role against the Portland Trail Blazers last week despite the inclusion of Al Horford.

It's an unfortunate start for the former 14th overall pick who was looking to atone for a poor end to last season, having been significantly hampered by a thumb injury that saw his shooting numbers and subsequent rotation minutes both take a dive during the playoffs.

There's also slight concern on the status of star forward Jimmy Butler who was initially expected to return for Friday's preseason finale against the L.A. Clippers at Chase Center after missing the past two games.

However, Kerr confirmed on Thursday that Butler is indeed doubtful for Friday's game due to an ankle issue, but there remains optimism that the 6x All-Star will be ready to face Luka Doncic and the Lakers on opening night.

Warriors practiced Thursday at Chase Center. Speaking afterward, head coach Steve Kerr said Jimmy Butler (ankle) is doubtful for Friday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Clippers. Optimistic he’ll be ready Tuesday for the regular-season opener. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) October 16, 2025

Moody's expected absence could throw up some interesting rotation decisions for Kerr entering the season, particularly given the Warriors are already without De'Anthony Melton as he recovers from his torn ACL injury, while they also won't have access to Seth Curry who is expected to be waived and brought back onto the roster when financially eligible next month.

With Butler, Moody, Draymond Green and Gui Santos all out from Tuesday's 118-111 victory over the Trail Blazers at Moda Center, rookie guard Will Richard got a surprising start alongside Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Horford.

The 56th overall pick impressed with 13 points, six rebounds and two assists on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range, with Richard now a legitimate shot at winning rotation minutes for next week's season opener given this Moody update.

Third-year big Trayce Jackson-Davis is also pushing for rotation minutes after a couple of impressive preseason performances, but his opportunity is likely to be dictated by how Kerr configures the center rotation and whether Horford starts in his regular season debut for the franchise.