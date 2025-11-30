Warriors deliver exciting De'Anthony Melton injury update every fan wanted to hear

The long-anticipated return of De'Anthony Melton could come as early as next week for the Golden State Warriors after another major injury update from the franchise on Saturday.

The Warriors announced that Melton has fully participated in practice and scrimmages over recent days, while revealing the veteran guard "could be activated at some point during the team's upcoming three-game road trip next week."

De'Anthony Melton's eagerly awaited return is imminent

Fans have been yearning for Melton's season debut ever since the 27-year-old signed with Golden State again during free agency. He hasn't played in an NBA game since November 12 last year, coinciding with Klay Thompson's return to Chase Center that culminated in a thrilling Warrior victory.

The excitement from what was a 9-2 start to the season at that point quickly dissipated with news of Melton's ACL tear that would see him miss the rest of the campaign. Golden State would go on to lose 24 of their next 41 games, and during that span Melton was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal that brought Dennis Schroder to the Bay (albeit only briefly).

Despite the cold-blooded trade during his rehabilitation process, Melton was quickly linked to the Warriors again during the summer and ultimately signed a two-year, $6.5 million contract with a second year team option.

There was optimism that Melton will have returned by now given it's been nearly 13 months since the injury, but the Warriors have clearly been cautious with his recovery given an extensive medical record that's seen him play just 44 games in the last two years.

That won't do much to dampen anticipation of Melton's potential return next week, particularly given the uncertainty that remains in Golden State's starting lineup and their lack of solidified backcourt partner for Stephen Curry.

With Brandin Podziemski having failed to take the leap many had hoped, and with Steve Kerr often preferring to go small, Rookie guard Will Richard has sensationally taken on a starting role over recent games.

The team's point-of-attack issues on defense has been a growing concern, something Melton could help to alleviate after building a reputation as a high level 3-and-D role player. The seven-year veteran started two games last season before his injury, impressing in back-to-back wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Mavericks.

The Warriors will start their three-game road trip against Melton's former team -- the Philadelphia 76ers -- on Thursday, before visiting Cleveland on Saturday and Chicago on Sunday in another back-to-back.