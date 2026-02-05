Warriors deliver gut punch to young center with Kristaps Porzingis trade

It's only a matter of a fortnight ago when Quinten Post was a certified starter for the Golden State Warriors, but the second-year center could now find himself out of Steve Kerr's rotation altogether in the wake of the franchise's acquisition of veteran big man Kristaps Porzingis on Wednesday night.

The Warriors turned their attention from Giannis Antetokounmpo to a deal with the Atlanta Hawks, sending Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield in exchange for Porzingis, and in the process delivering a gut punch to Post just months before the 25-year-old becomes a restricted free agent.

Quinten Post could be the biggest loser of Kristaps Porzingis trade

As much as netting Porzingis may be seen as an underwhelming result for Golden State, particularly after holding out hope of a blockbuster trade for Antetokounmpo, the Latvian should step in as the team's starting center when healthy.

Post had already lost his starting role to another veteran big -- Al Horford -- in recent games, and between the two former Celtics, the Dutchman could find himself squeezed out of the center rotation entirely.

On the surface there should still be plenty of minutes still available for Post given Horford doesn't play back-to-backs, and with Porzingis' health always a question mark after appearing in only 17 games for the Hawks this season.

However, the Warriors only have six back-to-backs for the remainder of the season, while Porzingis could actually be available for his new team straight away after initially being listed as available for Atlanta's win over the Miami Heat on Tuesday.

While some may view this deal as simply moving on from Kuminga, the fact Golden State are Porzingis fans and identified him specifically doesn't say a whole lot about their faith in Post despite his 32 starts this season.

The seven-footer has taken a leap from a defensive perspective after his rookie year, but the 3-point shot has fallen off from a team-leading 40.8% in his rookie campaign, to just 35% through 51 games so far this season.

Any player entering restricted free agency wants to use the final months of the season to build their value in anticipation of a payday, but it could be the exact opposite for Post who could easily find his minutes slashed.

Between he, Porzingis being an unrestricted free agent, and Horford holding a player option for next season, the Warriors are going to have some decisions to make on the center position once the offseason rolls around.