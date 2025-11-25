Warriors deliver major Jonathan Kuminga update amid growing injury mystery

Theories are flying around all over the place in regard to Jonathan Kuminga's injury, with the young Golden State Warriors forward having now missed six-straight games due to knee tendinitis.

Some are beginning to believe that Kuminga has essentially quit on the team as a result of his removal from the starting lineup in the very same game he left at half time against the San Antonio Spurs. However, head coach Steve Kerr has provided a reasonably positive update on the 23-year-old that suggests a return to the floor could be on the horizon.

Jonathan Kuminga practiced with the Warriors on Tuesday

Kerr revealed (via Sam Gordon of The San Fransisco Chronicle) that Kuminga scrimmaged three-on-three before participating in full practice on Tuesday, with a continued ramp up to take place despite confirmation he'll miss a seventh-straight game against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday.

Warriors conducted a film session and light practice Tuesday at Chase Center. Jonathan Kuminga played three-on-three beforehand and participated in practice, per head coach Steve Kerr. Kuminga is due to scrimmage Wednesday before the Warriors host the Houston Rockets. Won’t play. — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) November 25, 2025

The update comes just hours after Nick Friedell of The Athletic reported that Kuminga had declined to provide an update on his injury, with that coming on the back of some rather unusual comments from Kerr on Sunday.

He revealed that he had no idea when Kuminga was going to return, telling the media to ask the man himself which only added to the mystery. While Friedell reported that Kuminga declined to answer, ESPN's Anthony Slater did talk to the former seventh overall pick who said he'd return "soon" but gave no specific date on when that would take place.

This is just the latest twist in the Kuminga saga -- one that could still likely end with his departure from the team via trade before the February deadline. You can understand the conspiracies given the apparent secrecy in regard to this injury, the fact he's been listed as day-to-day for nearly two weeks, and the fact it coincided with his removal from the starting lineup after a promising start to the season.

However, if Kuminga's end goal is to depart the Warriors and find himself a new home, purposely sitting out games isn't really the best way to go about it. In fact, the best hope for a trade is for him to be on the floor, playing well and showcasing his value to prospective teams around the league.

The Warriors will have a couple of days off following the Rockets matchup, with a watch now on Kuminga's status for Saturday's meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans.