Warriors deliver sense of deja vu after Jonathan Kuminga free agency update

Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. has spoken publicly in the midst of free agency drama surrounding the team, declaring that the franchise wants to bring back young forward Jonathan Kuminga.

Given the Warriors were obliterated 106-73 in their first summer league game in Las Vegas against the Portland Trail Blazers, Dunleavy's half-time interview on the ESPN broadcast may have been the most fascinating element from Friday's proceedings.

The Warriors want to bring back Jonathan Kuminga...but do they really?

Dunleavy was asked about a range of topics, including Kuminga's return to the rotation in the playoffs where he averaged nearly 25 points on over 55% shooting from the floor in the final four games of the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

"I think it was a little challenging for him and the team, but when Steph went down he stepped up. That was admirable from JK's standpoint and it's a big reason why we want to bring him back," Dunleavy said.

While Dunleavy may have made that declaration, many weren't taking that on face value as Golden State explores sign-and-trade scenarios involving their former seventh overall pick.

It's not difficult to get a sense of deja vu after Dunleavy had similar comments regarding Jordan Poole when he took over as general manager two years ago, only to trade the explosive young guard for a veteran Chris Paul just days later.

The reality is that the Warriors would probably like to move on given the awkward fit Kuminga has on the current roster, while the 22-year-old himself would almost assuredly like a fresh start where he can spread his wings and try to become the star he wants to be.

Things aren't that simple for either party though, with Golden State wanting value for their asset in a sign-and-trade and the complete lack of cap room removing Kuminga's leverage in the situation. There remains a likelihood that Kuminga will need to return to the franchise on a new deal as a result, even if it isn't the ideal outcome for either.

If that's to be the case, Dunleavy and the Warriors will want to paint a picture that they're doing it of their own accord, rather than have it wholly seem as if it's a union of circumstance. Comments like we heard on Friday aren't surprising then, but we should also acknowledge that this hardly eliminates the chance of Kuminga officially departing the franchise in the coming days.