The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a number of players over the past 12 months, including Boston Celtics guard Derrick White who's developed into one of the most valuable backcourt role players in the league.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed last July that "Golden State definitely called for Derrick White," but the franchise now looks smart for avoiding that potential trade as the Celtics face an interesting decision on the veteran guard this offseason.

Warriors look smarter for avoiding Derrick White trade nearly a year ago

White had a productive year with the Celtics where he put up eerily similar points, rebounds and assists to the season prior, yet he didn't quite take the jump many expected with increased usage while Jayson Tatum was sidelined with an achilles injury.

The 31-year-old still averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks this season, but his efficiency dropped to less than 40% shooting from the floor and only 32.7% from 3-point range.

His numbers then dropped dramatically during the playoffs, averaging just 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists on an incredibly underwhelming 32.1% shooting from the field and 27.2% from beyond the arc.

NEW @CelticsCLNS -- @JakeLFischer joined @TheGardenReport in Vegas and discussed the #Celtics' offseason, including why Boston passed up on the No. 9 pick from Toronto for Derrick White, Jrue Holiday. pic.twitter.com/daNClC3Utk — Bobby Manning (@RealBobManning) July 16, 2025

As a result of his disappointing playoff performances and the Celtics surrendering a 3-1 lead to lose against the Philadelphia 76ers, there's already talk about White being a trade candidate this offseason.

While still likely that he remains with Boston moving forward, Hardwood Houdini's Ben Handler floated the possibility of a White trade in the wake of their season-ending Game 7 defeat.

"The Celtics clearly need more on offense from their third-best player and a guy making $30+ million each of the next three seasons (2028-29 is a player option). It’s a scary thought for Celtics Nation, but the idea of selling high on D-White is not a crazy one," Handler wrote.

Warriors might be able to get Derrick White cheaper this offseason

It felt last offseason as if White's value was at an all-time high, and that any team acquiring him would have to well and truly pay overs. In Golden State's case, that would almost assuredly have included two or three first-round picks (maybe more).

Perhaps now, on the back of a disappointing playoff campaign, the Warriors (or another team) could now get White at a slightly lower price, particularly if it were in a multi-team trade where the Celtics actually got an upgrade from the nine-year veteran.

Make no mistake, White is still a player who would fit perfectly with Golden State, especially as a backcourt teammate for Stephen Curry as an All-NBA level defender. If there's any chance that White is on the move this offseason, the Warriors should inquire about what it would take this time around.