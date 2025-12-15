Warriors' desperate Jonathan Kuminga trade idea would snap 35-year drought

The Golden State Warriors could consider a trade with the LA Clippers that would end the Jonathan Kuminga era and give them some helpful win-now pieces, though it would be a last-ditch effort to compete this season. Plus, the deal would snap a 35-year drought, as the Warriors and Clippers haven’t completed a trade since 1990.

So far this season, the Warriors have struggled to remain consistent, and Kuminga hasn’t been amazing. Despite signing a new deal with the Warriors this summer, he hasn’t taken the leap fans have expected from him for years. And lately, he’s earned a couple of DNPs from head coach Steve Kerr, which isn’t a great sign.

Perhaps a trade to LA could be beneficial for Kuminga (and the Warriors).

Warriors-Clippers Jonathan Kuminga trade would snap 35-year drought

With how poorly the Clippers have been performing this season, they could be open to a potential switch-up. However, considering how much Kuminga has struggled this season, he may not have a ton of value.

Still, there could be a deal to be completed with LA that would help the Warriors compete this season with Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler leading the way.

Here’s an outline of a potential deal between the Warriors and Clippers that would ship Kuminga out to LA and see Golden State make a last-ditch effort to make their core work:

Clippers receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Warriors receive: Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez, Kobe Brown

There is also a version of this trade that would see Golden State net Jones, Lopez, and Kris Dunn while also including another minimum contract in the deal next to Kuminga, but that could be a bit rich for LA’s blood, especially if they can get picks back for Dunn.

Jones has been one of the best defenders in the league this year. He’s absolutely elite on that end of the court, and though he doesn’t post the same scoring threat as Kuminga, his off-ball awareness would be an upgrade. Jones could impact winning right away in LA.

Meanwhile, though Lopez hasn’t been amazing for the Clippers this year, he would give the Warriors some great size at the center position—something they lack, outside of Quinten Post.

Having him, Al Horford, Post, and Draymond Green to hold things down would give Kerr plenty of flexibility at the five. Kobe Brown would merely be a throw-in to make the finances work.

This isn’t a lot of value for Kuminga. Not compared to what the Warriors could have gotten this summer. So, maybe they push for a deal with Dunn, who is an elite guard defender.

However, if the Warriors are truly desperate to compete and no longer want to be in the Kuminga business (and want to avoid a Jordan Poole situation), then maybe this deal could make some sense.