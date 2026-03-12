The Golden State Warriors aren't where they want to be. Steph Curry will turn 38 in a few days, and they're not any closer to winning a championship than they were this time last year. Actually, they're further away, with Jimmy Butler out for the season. They can try to turn things around during the offseason, but how much will that really help?

As Nick Friedell, who covers the Warriors for ESPN, noted on The Zach Lowe Show, Golden State has the picks to make a move this summer, but whatever that is won't be enough to vault the team to the top of the West, much less all the way into next June.

"I think they have one more move within them. Do I think they're going to win another title? No, but I think if you put all the picks and you make the salaries work, you can get one more player to put around Steph to try and make one more run. The reality is, their run as a top-level title contender is done."

Warriors won't have the offseason they need to win a title

This season is already a wash. Curry is dealing with runner's knee and hasn't played in over a month; Kristaps Porziņģis' health is a major concern; and Butler can't swoop in and try to save the day. He probably won't be back until the middle of next season. And who knows what he'll look like then?

Assuming the Warriors hold onto Butler over the offseason as he continues to rehab, they'll try to find another player to add to the mix to give the team a fighting chance. You can't rule out a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade (Jimmy or Draymond Green would have to go), assuming he tells Milwaukee he doesn't plan to sign an extension. Golden State may not be at the top of his list, but never say never.

By no means should you bank on the Warriors trading for Giannis and reigniting their dream of winning another title with Steph. It's far more realistic to believe that they'll get a mid-tier level player who will move the needle, but not to the point they need.

The front office is trying to help Steph go out with a bang. Next year's team could (and should) be more competitive and fun than what fans have witnessed this season, but that doesn't equate to a championship.

Chances are you've probably already accepted (or at least started to) that 2022 was Curry's final title with the team. Good times don't last forever, but for the Warriors, it felt that way, at least for several years.