Warriors desperately need Jonathan Kuminga to put his money where his mouth is

Jonathan Kuminga has responded favorably to his return to the Golden State Warriors, claiming that he's ready to do anything it takes to win. It's exactly what the Warriors were hoping to hear, as Kuminga is motivated to prove he's worth every penny of his $24.25 million annual salary.

If Golden State is going to compete for a championship in 2025-26, however, then Kuminga will need to put his $48.5 million contract where his mouth is and defend as he claims he will.

Kuminga has made his name as an offensive player, showcasing clear potential as a scorer throughout his four seasons. He's averaged 22.2 points per 36 minutes over the past two years, thus displaying his untapped potential. Unfortunately, many are of the belief he only cares about offense.

According to Anthony Slater of ESPN, Kuminga acknowledged the notion that he doesn't prioritize defense by stating that he's ready to prove he can defend opposing teams' best scorers.

"If it's on defense, if it's an assignment, just go guard the best player," Kuminga said. "Today we need you to score. Today we need you to guard certain people. That's what I'm looking forward to and I'm open-minded to it."

It's an encouraging statement from a player who has all of the talent to help the Warriors contend, but he'll need to prove he's learned from past mistakes if competing for a title is to be a realistic goal.

Warriors desperately need Jonathan Kuminga to step up on defense

Golden State needs Kuminga's scoring, particularly in the arena of attacking the basket. He's ranked No. 1 on the Warriors in points via drives per 36 minutes in each of the past two seasons, with Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry acting as the only two players who rival him.

Butler is 36 and has missed at least 18 games in five of the past seven seasons, however, and Curry is 37—leaving Kuminga, 23, as the Warriors' best option to endure the wear and tear of a downhill style.

In order for Kuminga to have the opportunity to prove what he can offer as a slashing scorer, however, he'll need to improve defensively. Golden State has three of the best defenders of the past 20 years in Butler, Draymond Green, and Al Horford, but all three are at least 35 years of age.

That puts pressure on the younger players on the roster to offer the athleticism and perhaps endurance that the veterans may not be able to match on a nightly basis.

Kuminga has showcased fascinating potential as an individual defender, holding players who go right at him in check more often than he's given credit for. In 2024-25, for instance, the five players he spent the most partial possessions defending were Jabari Smith Jr., Julius Randle, Aaron Gordon, Naz Reid, and Jalen Green.

Reid was the only one of those five players who shot better than 42.9 percent against Kuminga—not necessarily proof positive of elite defensive play, but a definite nod to his capabilities.

In addition to taking more of an initiative to defend opposing teams' top scorers, Kuminga must become more reliable when he's operating away from the ball. He's too often caught sleeping, seemingly watching the ball in hopes of a transition opportunity—and perhaps inevitably resulting in the Warriors allowing 1.9 more points per 100 possessions when he's on the court.

If Kuminga can improve defensively and ideally rediscover his jump shot, then the Warriors could realistically compete at the highest level in 2025-26. It's simply a matter of putting his money where his mouth is.