Warriors' desperation reaches unparalleled level that typifies their struggles

Many fans have been desperate for the Golden State Warriors to shake up their roster for weeks, such has been their struggles since a bright 12-3 opening to the season.

We just never thought the Warriors themselves would reach this level of desperation. With the February 6 trade deadline quickly approaching, Golden State are reportedly doing all they can to find a co-star for 2x MVP Stephen Curry.

Has any team ever been as desperate for a blockbuster trade as the Warriors are right now?

After Luka Doncic was sensationally traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis on Saturday, what's possible in the NBA trade market landscape has been completely re-written.

The Warriors are now trying to take that a step further, with Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting on Monday that the franchise is trying to see if there's a feasible path to acquire both Kevin Durant AND LeBron James.

If that wasn't desperate enough, ESPN's Shams Charania has since reported that Golden State are "legitimately calling about every All-Star player" while mentioning the likes of Durant, James and Paul George.

"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player..



They've made calls on EVERY star..



"The Warriors are legitimately calling about every All-Star player..

They've made calls on EVERY star..

That includes Paul George, LeBron James and Kevin Durant" ~ @ShamsCharania

Has there ever been a team in NBA history more reportedly desperate for a big move than the Warriors are right now? Legitimately calling about every All-Star player is an extraordinary approach to take, while trying to land either Durant OR James appears a pipe-dream, let alone acquiring both.

The one positive is that Golden State are trying to do something big, which is something the fans have been long clamouring for. The problem is we've been here before and the Warriors have never been able to get anything done -- why would this time be any different?

All this reporting is also completely hindering the franchise's leverage in trade scenarios. If this level of desperation is out there publicly, then teams will try and take advantage of that. Maybe the Warriors do get a big name ahead of the deadline, but they might have to pay significant overs in order to do so.

If Golden State can't get anything done, they'll look almost as silly and foolish as Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks do right now. The Warriors have already been rejected by Jimmy Butler on Sunday, and there's still no concrete information that any All-Star calibre player actually wants to join Curry in the Bay.

It's now a waiting game to see if the Warriors' desperation actually materializes into anything significant.