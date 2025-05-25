Warriors destined for enormous gamble if latest trade rumors ring true

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to a number of big men in the wake of their playoff elimination, with reports from ESPN's Shams Charania that the franchise is looking to upgrade at the center spot this offseason.

Given the Boston Celtics are facing significant financial constraints and may need to alleviate some of that with a big trade, it only makes sense that the Warriors would be linked to former All-Star Kristaps Porzingis.

Warriors headed for a huge gamble if they trade for Kristaps Porzingis

For not the first time in the last fortnight, Porzingis has been floated as a trade option for Golden State as they look for the sort of 3-and-D big man that's become so prevalent in the modern game.

In looking at Boston's financial situation and the future of their core players, Brett Siegel of Clutch Points has linked Porzingis to the Warriors as the 7'2" center prepares for the final year of his contract at $30.7 million.

"The Golden State Warriors have long been viewed as a potential destination for Porzingis before he even joined Boston in 2023. It is no secret to anyone that the Warriors will be seeking immediate frontcourt production," Seigel wrote. "Since he doesn't carry any long-term financial restraints, Porzingis could fill an immediate gap next to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler."

Even if some of the risk is mitigated by Porzingis being on an expiring deal, Golden State would still be taking an enormous gamble on a player that's dealt with significant injury concerns over the course of their career.

Porzingis has played more than 60 games just once in the last decade, and is coming off a regular season where he appeared in just 42 games and then dealt with a mystery illness to end the playoffs. He averaged a paltry 7.7 points on 31.6% shooting from the floor and 15.4% from 3-point range in the postseason, having played more than 19 minutes just once in the second-round series loss to the New York Knicks.

When healthy, Porzingis is the absolute right type of player that the Warriors should be targeting. The Latvian has shot at least 37.5% in each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 41.2% this season. He also averages 1.8 blocks per game across his career, making him the prototypical 3-and-D center that would fit so well next to Draymond Green in the front court.

Yet any team that trades for Porzingis would be taking a significant risk, and after a relatively succesful final few months of the season, the Warriors may think they don't need to take such a gamble this offseason.