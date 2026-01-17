Warriors are destroying Jonathan Kuminga's trade market more each day

This isn't where the Golden State Warriors thought they'd be after they re-signed Jonathan Kuminga to a two-year deal over the summer, ending his restricted free agency saga. He has a tradable $22.5 million salary for this season, or what the team thought was tradable, with a $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season. It turns out it isn't easy to trade a player who has been out of the rotation.

Golden State has discussed a Kuminga trade with Sacramento, as it did over the offseason, but per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the front office isn't interested in receiving Malik Monk in return (subscription required). The Kings also took the protected first-round pick they offered over the summer off the table.

While a trade involving the two teams could happen between now and the deadline, as Fischer wrote, the teams "have been resigned to the fact for some time" that another team would have to be looped into a deal.

The Warriors hoped they'd turn Kuminga into a valuable rotational piece, someone who could help them make another championship run with Steph Curry, but how can that happen when the forward hasn't been playing? Why would any team give up a player like that for an unproven one in Kuminga?

Kuminga racking up DNPs is hurting his trade value even more

Whatever plan the Warriors had when they re-signed Kuminga in October — if they even had one — has gone up in flames. The season started on the right track, with the forward playing well in the starting lineup, but those good times didn't last long.

He hasn't had a future in the Bay for a while, and that didn't miraculously change over the summer, but you'd think that the front office would still push Steve Kerr to at least play Kuminga, considering that's kind of important. The goal is to trade him, after all. Right? Right!

There are teams outside of the Kings that have registered interest in Kuminga, like the Mavericks and Lakers, but again, even if Dallas and LA are serious about a trade, neither team will pay the price that Golden State wants/needs.

It can't be understated how bad a position the Warriors are in, but you can't feel bad for them, considering they did it to themselves. You do have to at least feel bad for Kuminga, although he isn't the level of player that he seems to think he is. He deserves to go elsewhere to try to prove that he can be that player, though. Clearly, he wants that, as Charania reported Thursday morning that he demanded a trade.

Let's see if Golden State grants that wish.