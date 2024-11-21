Warriors announce devastating blow that's bound to hurt playoff chances
The Golden State Warriors have announced a devastating blow ahead of Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, revealing that De'Anthony Melton will miss the remainder of the season with his ACL injury.
Melton was hurt in the fourth-quarter of last Tuesday's NBA Cup meeting with the Dallas Mavericks, remarkably playing out the final few minutes of the game despite the injury. Following extensive testing and advice, the Warriors have chosen to send Melton for surgery which will see an end to his season.
De'Anthony Melton's season-ending injury is devastating for the Warriors
The prognosis is a devastating blow for Melton who played an important role as a starter for two games prior to the injury. The 26-year-old was slated for a consistent 25-30-minute per game role with Golden State, with this news undoubtedly harming the team's chances of securing a playoff berth and then making a run should they get there.
The Warriors had got a potential steal when they signed Melton to a one-year, $12.8 million deal in free agency, but instead the two-way guard's first season with the franchise is over after just six games and 121 total minutes.
Golden State will have to push on without Melton available to them, with a big question mark still remaining on who will be Stephen Curry's back-court partner. Lindy Waters III has started the last two games since Melton was injured, yet the jury is still out on whether that's the best and most sustainable option moving forward.
One has to feel for Melton who was looking to rehabilitate his value on a one-year deal in the Bay before entering free agency next offseason with an eye to a bigger pay cheque. It now remains to be seen what sort of contract he could get following this injury, and what the Warriors may be willing to offer to bring him back for a second season.
The Warriors are Melton's fourth team in seven NBA seasons, having also spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Memphis Grizzlies and Philadelphia 76ers. He was limited to just 38 games with the 76ers last season due to a back injury, allowing Golden State to get him with the full mid-level exception during the offseason.
This news puts a major dampener on the Warriors' strong start to the season, with the franchise looking to retain top spot of the Western Conference with a win over the Hawks.