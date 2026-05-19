Latest Warriors direction abruptly ends former MVP trade rumors

Joel Embiid has already been floated as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors this summer, but a seemingly new direction for the franchise should abruptly put an end to any conversation surrounding a move to the Bay Area for the former MVP.

The Warriors are wanting to go younger and prioritize far greater availability next season, meaning they're bound to have absolutely no interest in Embiid despite his still very obvious on-court ability when healthy.

Warriors new direction ends any Joel Embiid trade conversation

Speaking recently on the Club 520 podcast in the wake of the Philadelphia 76ers being eliminated in the second-round of the playoffs, long-time NBA veteran Jeff Teague claimed the Warriors should pursue Embiid this offseason as the latest co-star for Stephen Curry.

“I think they might get Embiid, bro. This is just me thinking out loud. They’re gonna trade Draymond and somebody else. Go for Embiid, bro. I’m thinking you got to make a splash. You can’t get Giannis. You can’t get Kawhi,” Teague said on his podcast. “You’ve got to get somebody that effective for Steph. The only most available person is Embiid.”

But given Steve Kerr declared the need for his important players to be available more often, there's simply no chance that Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office follow through on Teague's blockbuster proposal.

Embiid is coming off a year where he appeared in just 38 regular season games, having now played just 96 games in total over the past three years since winning MVP in 2023. He still averaged 26.9 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 blocks this season, shooting nearly 50% from the floor and getting to the free-throw line nearly nine times per game.

Warriors aren't in a position to be taking a risk on Joel Embiid

Golden State already just dealt with a season where their center rotation was decimated at times. Al Horford appeared in just 45 games and doesn't play back-to-backs, while the big man they acquired at February's mid-season deadline, Kristaps Porzingis, has an injury/health history that rivals that of Embiid.

Even at a heavily discounted rate from a trade standpoint, Golden State just aren't in a position to be taking a risk on Embiid, or more specifically the three years and nearly $190 million left on his contract.

For starters, the Warriors would likely have to trade Jimmy Butler to match salary. While they may be willing to move the 6x All-Star for another big name this summer, it's not going to be for his former 76ers teammate.

In fact, it's hard to see any team taking on Embiid with his current contract, meaning the 76ers will likely need to hold firm and simply hope the 32-year-old can be more available moving forward.