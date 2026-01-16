Warriors are dismissing Michael Porter Jr. trade in favor of long-rumored target

Michael Porter Jr. has been a name hot on the lips of Golden State Warriors fans as a potential trade target, but it seems the front office themselves doesn't share the same level of interest in the Brooklyn Nets forward.

The Warriors have been hesitant on Porter according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, with their attention seemingly focused instead on Trey Murphy III who continues to be a dream trade target for Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office.

Warriors continue to be linked to Trey Murphy III

Golden State's interest in Murphy first emerged in the offseason, having been someone they passed up on not once but twice in the 2021 NBA Draft. Murphy's stock has continued to rise as one of the rising stars in the league, averaging a career-high 22.2 points on 50.3% shooting from the floor and 38.9% from 3-point range.

While the Warriors aren't prepared to relinquish multiple first-round picks for Porter, they would for Murphy according to Johnson in the wake of Jonathan Kuminga's trade request.

"They haven’t shown any desire to give the Nets multiple first-round picks for Porter. The player they would do that for is 25-year-old Trey Murphy, who is averaging a career-high 22.2 points per game on 38.9 percent shooting from 3-point range. But the Pelicans have even less reasons than the Nets to move their best asset during the season," Johnson wrote.

ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater also reported on Thursday that Golden State would give up multiple first-round picks for the right player, while also alluding to Murphy as a player they've been fond of in the past.

Despite reported interest in Kuminga, it's just really difficult to see the Pelicans moving Murphy before the deadline. That's even more so in a stretch where the 25-year-old has scored 31 points or more in four of the past five games, while also adding 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists in the same period.

Murphy's also more valuable because he's making around $13 million less than Porter this season, meaning the Warriors could forseeably keep fifth-year wing Moses Moody out of a trade.

Golden State may have far more significant interest in Murphy, but Porter may still be considered the more realistic target before the deadline. At what point do the Warriors move on from their Murphy dream and show some interest in a trade with the Nets? It feels like that's a move they should be making if the Pelicans remain steadfast in their stance.