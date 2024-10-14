Warriors display biggest strength in blowout win despite absence of star trio
Despite missing key trio Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Golden State Warriors have eased to their fourth consecutive preseason victory thanks to a 111-93 win over the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on Sunday.
After a competitive start to the game, the Warriors put separation between themselves and the visitors with a barrage of threes that propelled a 27-7 run during the first-half.
The Warriors depth was on display against the Pistons
The strength of the Warrior depth was on display on Sunday, with an incredibly team-orientated performance where six players scored at least 12 points led by 14 from fourth-year wing Moses Moody.
Without the usual starting trio, Steve Kerr started four of his young players in Moody, Brandin Podziemski, Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis alongside offseason acquisition De'Antony Melton.
Jackson-Davis was perhaps the story of the game from a Golden State perspective as he looks to solidify a starting role ahead of the regular season opener on October 23. The second-year center had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in nearly 27 minutes, having shot 6-of-7 from the field while also adding three assists and three blocked shots.
Kuminga and Podziemski added 12 points apiece and combined for 5-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc. The latter left the game after an errant elbow from Jackson-Davis, but the injury doesn't appear to be serious. Melton only shot 2-of-11 from the floor but had a game-high seven assists, including connecting with Jackson-Davis on a couple of alley-oops.
Golden State started an incredible 11-of-12 from three-point range, with Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters III continuing their hot shooting off the bench. Waters was 3-of-4 from three-point range to finish the game with 13 points and a game-high +22, while Hield had another four threes on six attempts in less than 14 minutes.
The Warriors did cool off a little to finish a still very healthy 18-of-39 (46.2%) from beyond the arc, with the fourth-quarter seeing the first made three for both Quinten Post and Blake Hinson in their NBA careers (albeit preseason).
Golden State kept Detroit to just 7-of-29 (24.1%) from three-point range, proving the difference is a game that was practically over by mid-way through the second-quarter. The hosts did have 20 turnovers in the game, suggesting there's plenty to improve upon as the weeks unfold.
Wiggins is expected to return for his first game on Tuesday in Las Vegas -- the first of two matchups against the Los Angeles Lakers to conclude the Warriors preseason.