Warriors draft bust could be cut this week after devastating injury

After two underwhelming stints with the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons, James Wiseman was looking to shake the "draft bust" tag as he headed to the Indiana Pacers on a two-year, $4.8 million contract in free agency last offseason.

Unfortunately for Wiseman and the Pacers, a promising start in preseason was quickly wiped away by a devastating torn achilles in the very first game of the regular season against his former team.

The future of former Warriors center James Wiseman is facing some uncertainty this week

As the former second overall pick continues his rehabilitation in preparation for a return to the floor next season, his NBA future is under some level of doubt ahead of the contract guarantee deadline on Friday.

Within Wiseman's two-year deal with the Pacers, only $500,000 of the first season was guaranteed while the second is a complete team option. As Indiana finds some form behind nine wins in their last 12 games, there's speculation on whether they could better utilize Wiseman's roster spot with someone who could provide impact for them over the remainder of the season.

Spotrac's Keith Smith analyzed every player whose NBA future is up in the air ahead of the guarantee deadline, believing that the situation isn't clear-cut for the seven-foot big man.

"This one is probably about needing a roster spot. If the Pacers need one, Wiseman might be cut loose. Otherwise, he’ll keep working on coming back to be a part of Indiana’s rotation next season," Smith wrote.

The team option on the second season means there's no guarantee Wiseman's brought back during the offseason, yet Indiana's potential trade plans could be working in his favor right now. The Pacers have been linked to a trade for Brooklyn Nets sharpshooter Cameron Johnson, with any potential trade likely to see Indiana send out more players than they bring back. It therefore makes little sense to waive Wiseman when the Pacers may be opening up roster spots regardless.

The 23-year-old has become one of the most infamous Warrior players of this century, having once been seen as the cornerstone that was going to extend the franchise's recent success long into the future.

Instead, Wiseman struggled with injury and form after being taken right behind Anthony Edwards in the 2020 NBA Draft. He played just 60 total games for Golden State before being traded for Gary Payton II in a five-team deal that saw him land with Detroit where he played another 87 rather forgettable games.

Regardless of his disappointing tenure with the Warriors, Wiseman was still a member of the 2022 championship team who now has the best wishes of the franchise and fans as he recovers from injury.