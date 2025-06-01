Warriors draft bust draws closer to shock and remarkable achievement

Former Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman is a step closer to winning his second NBA championship, with the Indiana Pacers advancing to the NBA Finals with a 4-2 series victory over the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Taking a 3-2 lead into Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Pacers led for the entire second-half in a comfortable 125-108 victory that sends them to the Finals for just the second time in franchise history.

The Pacers will meet the Thunder in the NBA Finals

Golden State's inability or decision not to trade for Pascal Siakam prior to last year's trade deadline only looks worse now, with the 3x All-Star winning the Larry Bird Trophy for Eastern Conference Finals MVP after going for 31 points, five rebounds and three blocks in the close out Game 6.

Siakam was ably supported by All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton who went for 21 points, six rebounds and 13 assists, while Andrew Nembhard's pesky defense on Jalen Brunson was a huge factor as the Knicks superstar was kept to just 19 points on 8-of-18 shooting from the floor.

The Pacers will now take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals starting at Paycom Center on Thursday. While there will be no former Warrior players participating in proceedings, Wiseman can still end with a championship ring should the Pacers finish off their fairytale run.

The former second overall pick signed with Indiana last offseason, having spent his four-year rookie contract with Golden State and the Detroit Pistons. Wiseman impressed in preseason and was set for a backup rotation role, but unfortunately suffered a devastating torn achilles less than five minutes into his time on the floor in the regular season opener against the Pistons.

The 24-year-old was moved to the Toronto Raptors to open up roster space just before February's trade deadline, and was then promptly waived which leaves him as un unrestricted free agent entering the offseason.

Wiseman could still become a 2x NBA champion just five years into his NBA career, having won a title with Golden State in his second season despite missing the entire year due to a knee injury.

The seven-foot center appeared in just 60 games for the Warriors over 2.5 seasons, with Wiseman viewed as one of the biggest draft busts in franchise history after being taken behind Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards at the 2020 NBA Draft.