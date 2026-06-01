Warriors draft bust hits brutal new low with next rumored move

Former Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman may have a hit a new low heading into the offseason, with the big man likely needing to head overseason to find his next basketball opportunity.

According to Today's Tomer Givati in Israel last month, Wiseman is considering a move to Europe and has even been "offered" to Maccabi Tel Aviv as the 25-year-old presumably tries to work his way back into the NBA.

James Wiseman considering heading to Europe for next NBA opportunity

After being let go by the Indiana Pacers on December 26, it's a disappointing situation that Wiseman may be now forced to leave the country to pursue his next basketball chance after only 152 games in the league.

"The American center is considering a move to Europe for the first time in his career, having become a free agent last December and having been without a team since," Givati wrote (translated from Hebrew).

Maccabi Tel Aviv had former NBA players Lonnie Walker IV and Oshae Brissett on last season's roster, along with former Warrior Jeff Downtin Jr. who appeared in four games with the franchise during the 2021-22 NBA season.

Wiseman's career has been plagued by injury ever since the latter part of his rookie season. From a numbers standpoint, his rookie year remains the best of his NBA career where he averaged 11.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and nearly a block per game while shooting 51.9% from the field.

Unfortunately a knee injury ended Wiseman's season prematurely, then forced him to miss his entire second year in a developmental delay that he never truly recovered from. He was traded by Golden State just 21 games into his third season, signalling the end of a tough outcome for the franchise after investing the second overall pick in Wiseman at the 2020 NBA Draft.

James Wiseman could never fortify his NBA career

Wiseman played 87 games across 1.5 seasons with the Detroit Pistons, but they had little interest in re-signing the 6'11" center once he entered restricted free agency during the 2024 offseason.

There was optimism that the up-tempo style of the Indiana Pacers would suit Wiseman's athleticism, only for him to suffer a devastating torn achilles injury during the first-half of his debut with the franchise on opening night of the 2024-25 season.

Wiseman played in just four games with the Pacers this season, but his three-point, one-assist performance on December 23 against the Milwaukee Bucks could prove to be his last in the NBA if reports of this overseas move comes to fruition.