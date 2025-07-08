Warriors draft bust reunites with former team after shock free agency move

The Golden State Warriors continue to prove inactive in the free agency landscape so far, but another notable former player has found a new home a week after the period officially opened.

In a signing that's gone under the radar and rarely publicized, the Indiana Pacers have brought back former second overall pick James Wiseman on a two-year, minimum contract (second-year team option).

Former Warriors center James Wiseman is back with the Pacers

Wiseman initially signed a two-year contract with the Pacers last offseason, impressing in preseason where he averaged 8.5 points and 5.8 rebounds on 70.8% shooting in just 12.5 minutes per game.

The seven-footer was set for a rotation role with Indiana behind starting center Myles Turner, only to be dealt a cruel injury blow in the first-half of the regular season opener against another of his former teams in the Detroit Pistons.

Wiseman went down with a torn achilles, ruling him out for the year and ultimately leading to the Pacers trading him to the Toronto Raptors at the mid-season deadline where the 24-year-old was promptly waived shortly after.

James Wiseman put pen to paper today ✍️ pic.twitter.com/LTabWWK16p — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) July 7, 2025

Now Wiseman returns to the Pacers for another redemption opportunity, having come in the wake of Turner's shock departure from the franchise after a decade-long period that culminated with a run to the NBA Finals just weeks ago.

Turner is on his way to a close rival in the Milwaukee Bucks on a four-year, $107 million contract, with the 2021 NBA champions making the stunning decision to waive-and-stretch the remaining two years and over $110 million on Damian Lillard's contract.

The Pacers are now looking to replace Turner by committee. As well as signing Wiseman, the Eastern Conference champions have traded for 7'1" big man Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies in recent days, while they've also picked up the team option on Tony Bradley's contract, and will welcome back Isaiah Jackson from his own achilles injury.

Wiseman played 60 games in 2.5 seasons for Golden State after being selected with the No. 2 pick in 2020. Injuries didn't help Wiseman's development with the Warriors, but he's nevertheless gone down as one of the biggest mistakes the franchise has made in recent years.

Golden State are now ironically in desperate need of greater center depth, having lost beloved 3x champion Kevon Looney to the New Orleans Pelicans at the start of free agency. The Warriors are considered the frontrunners to land veteran free agent Al Horford, but there's been no confirmation to date on the 5x All-Star.