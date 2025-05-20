Warriors’ draft bust shockingly in line for major NBA achievement

The Conference Finals are less than 24 hours away, but there is only one former member of the Golden State Warriors left in action as the Oklahoma City Thunder, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers vie for the NBA championship.

That, of course, is Donte DiVincenzo who the Warriors saw and ultimately lost to in the second-round. Yet after winning a title with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, DiVincenzo isn't the only former Warrior in the hunt for a second NBA title.

James Wiseman appeared in the season-opener for the Indiana Pacers, making him eligible for a championship ring if the franchise were to conquer the Knicks and whichever team comes out of the West.

James Wiseman could win his second NBA championship

After playing with the Warriors and Detroit Pistons through his first four years, Wiseman signed a two-year, $4.8 million deal with the Pacers last summer and showed some promising signs in their high-tempo system during preseason.

Unfortunately Wiseman's opportunity in Indiana didn't last long, having suffered a devastating torn achilles less than five minutes into his first stint on the floor in the regular season opener against the Detroit Pistons.

Looking to create a roster spot and increase roster flexibility, the Pacers moved Wiseman to the Toronto Raptors at February's mid-season trade deadline. Given only $500,000 of his contract was guaranteed, the Raptors immediately waived the 24-year-old which will again make him an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

However, Wiseman will still have an investment in Indiana winning the title and therefore securing his second championship. The former second overall pick missed the entire 2021-22 season with Golden State through injury, but will historically go down as a championship-winner after the franchise defeated the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Through a mix of injury and failed development, Wiseman will always go down as one of the Warriors' biggest mistakes this century. They took the 6'11" big man second after Anthony Edwards at the 2020 NBA Draft, only for Wiseman to play 60 career games over 2.5 seasons with the franchise before being moved to the Pistons in a five-team trade.

That draft disaster has only become worse for Golden State who are heading into this offseason looking for a new starting center. In an alternate universe Wiseman would have panned out, been the long-term starting center the Warriors envisioned, and completely changed the fortunes of the franchise.

Instead, the Warriors are still trying to sort through their center rotation and Wiseman is searching for another NBA team as he makes his recovery from a catastrophic leg injury.