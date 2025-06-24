The Golden State Warriors will enter this week's NBA Draft holding the 41st overall pick, with general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. declaring on Monday that it would "be great" if they could add a player ready to impact in the rotation next season.

One player who could do that is John Tonge, with the 6'5" wing proving one of the best scorers in the country last year. The lack of shooting and spacing was evident as arguably the biggest issue for the Warriors this past season, especially in Stephen Curry's absence following his hamstring injury in Game 1 of the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wisconsin's John Tonje could be a target with the 41st pick

Tonje had little hype as a transfer but quickly turned the narrative with his scoring outbursts. The 24-year-old averaged nearly 20 points per game with the Wisconsin Badgers, shooting an efficient 46.5% the floor, 38.8% from 3-point range and 90.9% from the line.

Tonje proved to be an elite three-level scorer who can knock down shots off the catch, cut and drive to the hoop, and take advantage of mismatches with his strength and footwork. He also shows good shot selection, is a solid help defender, and is an excellent rebounder for a guard, having averaged 5.3 boards with the Badgers in 2024-25.

Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports has likened Tonje to Cleveland Cavaliers wing and former Jimmy Butler teammate Max Strus, making him a perfect team-oriented plug-and-play type that has shown to be vital in Golden State's (and Butler's) past success.

One of the more impressive things about Tonje's year at Wisconsin was his moments in big matchups. When the competition increased, his game went to another level. In a matchup with top-10 Arizona, Tonje scored 41 points.

Later, on the road at Purdue, he scored 32 on an impressive 10-of-15 shooting from the field. Then, come March Madness time, he poured in 32 against Michigan State in the Big Ten semifinal and scored 37 in his final game of the tournament against Egor Demin and BYU.

Tonje is an older prospect at 24, but this should be a positive for Dunleavy and the Warriors who are searching for NBA-ready contributors immediately to support the aging trio of Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler.

Being an older prospect who is slightly undersized and lacks elite athleticism can explain why Tonje has been somewhat underrated in the draft process. At 6'5", Tonje won't be able to matchup with some of the bigger NBA wings, and might struggle to stay in front of the quicker guards which makes for a concern on the defensive end.

Even with those concerns, a team desperate for shooting and bench production like the Warriors should be all over Tonje as a polished three-level scorer with the experience and basketball IQ to earn rotation minutes early in his NBA career.

