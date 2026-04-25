Warriors draft regret grows even louder with Hawks playoff shock

A 2-1 series lead for the Atlanta Hawks over the New York Knicks has been one of the biggest shocks of the NBA playoffs to date, while it's also serving as yet another reminder of the Golden State Warriors disastrous draft period five years ago.

Hawks star Jalen Johnson led his team to a stunning one-point victory over the Knicks in Game 3 on Thursday, scoring 24 points to go with 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block in the 109-108 win.

Warriors could have had Jalen Johnson at 2021 NBA Draft

While there's been plenty of conversation and debate on what the Warriors could have done with their pair of top 10 picks in 2020 and 2021, missing on Johnson with their third lottery pick is proving just as bigger miss as anything else from that period.

The most frustrating and regretful aspect of this scenario is that Golden State actually had a really close eye on Johnson throughout the pre-draft process, and were seemingly looking at him as an option with their 14th pick.

As reported by Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area in July 2021, Johnson was one of four prospects the Warriors had dinner and held an organized workout with just two weeks out from the draft. The other three? Kai Jones, Davion Mitchell and Moses Moody, the last of whom Golden State eventually took with their second lottery pick that year.

Johnson is a Milwaukee native and the Warriors had a recent history of drafting players from the area, having taken Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Even since passing on Johnson, they took another Milwaukee native in Brandin Podziemski at the 2023 draft.

Warriors passed on Jalen Johnson for Moses Moody

Moody has resulted as a solid pick for someone at the end of the lottery, having enjoyed a career-best year this season before a devastating torn patellar tendon ended his campaign in tragic circumstances.

While Moody remains with Golden State, it's hard not to think of what could have been had the franchise taken Johnson who ultimately went to the Hawks six picks later. The 24-year-old has taken leaps in each of his first five seasons, culminating in his first All-Star appearance this season while becoming the new face of the Atlanta franchise after Trae Young was traded to the Washington Wizards.

Who knows? Perhaps Johnson would have been just like Jonathan Kuminga -- a raw young forward who wouldn't get enough opportunity at the Warriors to fulfil the potential he's now delivered upon in Atlanta.

Speaking of Kuminga, the Warriors now have to watch both he and Johnson lead the Hawks to postseason victories while their aging squad sits at home after failing to make the playoffs. Ouch!