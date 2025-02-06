Warriors drama-filled day extends despite career-high from young guard

The Golden State Warriors were forced to take the floor just minutes after news of a blockbuster trade on Wednesday, with the franchise acquiring Jimmy Butler in a multi-team deal that saw Andrew Wiggins, Dennis Schroder, Kyle Anderson and Lindy Waters III depart.

After a tough opening stretch where they found themselves down 12, the Warriors appeared in control with an 11-point lead with only three minutes remaining. But just to add to a drama-filled day for the franchise, Golden State collapsed and allowed a 20-6 Utah run that saw the hosts prevail with a 131-128 victory.

Brandin Podziemski delivered a career-high 29 points in the Warriors loss

It was a frustrating end to an emotional day for the Warriors, but there were also positives to be taken ahead of Thursday's game against the Lakers in Los Angeles. The biggest was undoubtedly the continued return to form of Brandin Podziemski, with the second-year guard going for a career-high 29 points in the 3-point loss.

Podziemski's aggressiveness was a clear standout through the first 3.5 quarters, having got to the free-throw line a career-high 13 times while taking 18 field-goal attempts in the absence of the now-traded Wiggins.

Podziemski also added six rebounds and four assists in nearly 40 minutes of play, but it was Stephen Curry who had a team-high 32 points thanks to an extraordinary 31 field-goal attempts. Unfortunately the 2x MVP only made 12 of those, including just 6-of-18 from 3-point range.

It was also the first time this season where Buddy Hield went for at least 18 points in a game the Warriors lost, with the veteran sharpshooter nailing a series of 3-pointers to help boost a lead that should have been enough for the visitors.

Quinten Post was the only other player in double figure scoring, going for 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. The depleted Golden State started Curry, Podziemski, Hield, Draymond Green and Post, with additional two-way contracted players Pat Spencer and Jackson Rowe seeing rotational minutes off the bench.

The Warriors shot 46% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, but it was their defense that crumbled down the stretch as the Jazz scored 20 points in the last three minutes. Jordan Clarkson was particularly devastating with 31 points, while Keyonte George had 26 points and six assists in over 30 minutes off the bench.

They'll now head to Los Angeles to face the red-hot Lakers on Thursday, but they'll be without their own blockbuster addition as Luka Doncic continues to recover from his calf strain.