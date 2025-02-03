Warriors draw heavy criticism in wake of stunning Doncic-Davis trade

Say what you want about the rivalry between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers, but the former could only dream of the sort of blockbuster trade the latter has just made in acquiring Luka Doncic.

The NBA world is still trying to come to grips with the Dallas Mavericks stunning decision to deal arguably a top three player in the world to their conference rival. The implications are still yet to be fully felt across the league, but more significant movement is certain prior to the February 6 trade deadline.

The Warriors have faced heavy criticism following the Doncic-Davis trade

Given they don't have a win-now player the calibre of Anthony Davis (outside Stephen Curry), the Warriors were always unlikely to be able to land the Slovenian superstar even if they were given the opportunity.

That hasn't stopped fans from growing more frustrated on Golden State's own trade plans and their inability to land a second star to pair with Stephen Curry over the last 12 months. Dating back to this time last year the Warriors inquired with the Lakers about LeBron James, then had more realistic discussions around Paul George and Lauri Markkanen during the offseason. Most recently, the franchise had been strongly linked to Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine only to miss out on both of those players as well.

Instead of acquiring any of the players they've held reported interest in over the past 12 months, Golden State have kept their powder dry which has resulted in nothing but a mediocre 24-24 record so far this season.

Idk what I thought the Warriors could have done by the deadline, but seeing LUKA DONCIC traded, I never wanna hear any of the Lacob think tank to tell us trades are hard ever again.



Always scared to pull the trigger. That’s been the truth. This just shows anyone is available — Gautam Ratnam (@GautamRatnamNBA) February 2, 2025

There is literally no excuses for the Warriors now, bro. Make sum shake. — The Warriors Invitational 🏆 (@BlqMgck) February 2, 2025

Lakers making blockbuster trades and the Warriors scared to trade GP2 and Looney lmaooooooo — Niko (@nikotaughtyou) February 2, 2025

No bullshit not sure the Warriors do this trade if they’re the Lakers. Max Christie showing elite 3 and D skills. Can’t move that — Grandson of the Wind Stan Account (@AndyKHLiu) February 2, 2025

Doncic getting moved at this point of his career just shows that any player can be traded. While the Warrior front office and ownership are so often quick to proclaim that trades are difficult, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers just silently moved to acquire a top three player in the world at just 25-years-old.

Doncic's move to Los Angeles should only put further external pressure on Golden State to make some level of significant trade over the next few days. If something of this magnitude, which is already being viewed as the biggest and most shocking trade in NBA history, can happen days out from the deadline, then surely the Warriors can do something.

Whether there's actually a considerable, franchise-altering move out there remains to be seen, but at this point continuing with the same ordinary roster that's going nowhere fast would be a major mistake from a Warriors perspective.