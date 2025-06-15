Warriors dream addition just got real after NBA's latest blockbuster trade

One of the Golden State Warriors' biggest foes has executed the first blockbuster trade of the offseason, with the Memphis Grizzlies sensationally sending Desmond Bane out East to the rising Orlando Magic.

As first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Sunday, the Magic have paid a heavy price to acquire the 26-year-old Bane for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap.

While people can argue for weeks and months on who won the trade, there's a prevailing thought that comes to mind when it comes to the Warriors -- could this open the window for them to make a dream addition in the form of Jaren Jackson Jr.?

A Jaren Jackson Jr. to Warriors trade may now be realistic

There's already been some speculation on Jackson's future this offseason given he's extension eligible and has just one year left on his contract. Yet that could now only intensify further in the wake of the Bane trade, with Ja Morant's future in Memphis also set to create headlines.

Reporting in the wake of the Bane trade, NBA insider Marc Stein laid out the intrigue now surrounding Morant and Jackson that will potentially reverberate around the league in the coming days and weeks.

"Is Memphis still as committed to its star guard and Jaren Jackson Jr. as it once seemed? Do the Grizzlies suddenly have interest in a rebuild … or a retooling? These are questions bouncing around 29 other front offices as we speak even though a renegotiation-and-extension of Jackson's contract has long been viewed as the Grizzlies' top offseason priority," Stein wrote on Sunday

So while it may remain likely that Jackson signs a extension with the Grizzlies, there is the possibility for the Warriors to at the very least explore what is going on in Memphis right now and whether they can capitalize on the situation.

Jackson has been a power forward for the majority of his career, but at 6'10" and as the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year two years ago, Golden State would probably experiment with him as a five next to Draymond Green in the front court.

Not only would that duo make for a menacing defensive combination, but Jackson would be a perfect complimentary scorer to Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. The 25-year-old averaged 22.2 points and 5.6 rebounds this season, shooting an efficient 48.8% from the floor and 37.5% from 3-point range.

To top things off, Jackson's $23.4 million deal on the final year of his contract is manageable for Golden State to meet unlike some of the more expensive options who would require relinquishing one of Butler or Green.

The downside? The Grizzlies would clearly set an exorbitant price if the Bane trade is anything to go by, and there will be no shortage of suitors for Jackson even if the one year left on his deal does reduce the price a little.

Regardless, it's something the Warriors should absolutely be exploring and would fill their need for more size and shooting this offseason while also improving an already elite defense.