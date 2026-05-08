Warriors dream big man trade target looks more realistic every game

Ever since the James Wiseman disaster, the Golden State Warriors have failed to find themselves a long-term starting center for now and the future.

Could that change this offseason as the Cleveland Cavaliers sit perilously placed down 2-0 in their second-round series matchup against the Detroit Pistons? With every loss that brings the Cavaliers closer to playoff elimination, the more realistic it gets that Evan Mobley could be on the move in a trade this offseason.

Evan Mobley trade would give the Warriors their dream big man

Mobley has been a franchise cornerstone for the Cavaliers ever since he was drafted third overall at the 2021 NBA Draft, but things could change and he could be a casualty if the Cavaliers fail to reach the Eastern Conference Finals.

There's already chatter on whether Mobley could be included in a trade for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, with NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reporting on the belief that's a move Cleveland would consider making.

"The Cavaliers, league sources say, contacted the Bucks about Giannis before the deadline as well … and were told it would take Evan Mobley and all of Cleveland's available draft capital to get it done. That's a trade construction that presumably would have Mobley stans scoffing, but it's a move that no shortage of rival executives I've discussed it with say they would make," Fischer wrote.

Given their stature as a team that wants to contend, it's apparent that the Cavaliers would only give up Mobley for a legitimate upgrade. The Warriors aren't in a position to offer such a trade, but if there's even a whisper that Mobley's available, they should be trying to push themselves into the picture as a third team to land the young big man.

Warriors may be able to better utilize Evan Mobley

Mobley hasn't exactly become the superstar some envisioned, but he's a recent Defensive Player of the Year who averaged 18.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 blocks this season on 54.6% shooting from the floor.

The 24-year-old has done that while playing at the four alongside Jarrett Allen, yet would almost certainly primarily play at center with Golden State where they they may be able to utilize him more offensively than what Cleveland currently do.

The Warriors have cycled through centers for years without ever really finding a long-term consistent starting option. There's an argument to be made that they need to address that, and there'd be few better options than Mobley were he at all obtainable.