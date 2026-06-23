Warriors' dream draft scenario takes shape after latest Mavericks move

Brayden Burries falling to the 11th pick might be the dream scenario for the Golden State Warriors at Tuesday's draft, and that outcome is looking more likely than ever after the Dallas Mavericks hired Dusty May as their head coach on Monday.

The Mavericks had been the team most strongly linked to Burries in recent weeks, but May's arrival has instantly brought speculation of the franchise turning their attention to one of the three Michigan prospects likely to be taken in the lottery.

Brayden Burries falling to Warriors looks realistic after Dusty May hiring

May recently led the Wolverines to the NCAA championsip, having formed strong relationships with first-round prospects Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg and Morez Johnson Jr. The latter pair might be a reach to take with the ninth pick, but Mara sits around that range and is now drawing significant links to that selection.

It would be a little strange given Dallas already have a talented young big man in Dereck Lively II, yet the connection between May and Mara is undeniable and could play a considerable role in what direction the franchise heads during Tuesday's proceedings.

The Mavericks taking Mara could cause Burries to fall to the 11th pick, with Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints suggesting on Monday that "it is hard to envision a scenario when they would pass" on the Arizona product.

If he is available for the Warriors with the 11th pick, it is hard to envision a scenario where they would pass on Brayden Burries.



More intel regarding those rated as first-round prospects and where they could potentially end up in our Big Board 5.0 on @ClutchPoints: https://t.co/P5D6TfaYtH — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 22, 2026

Burries has also been linked to the L.A. Clippers with the fifth overall pick, but questions remain on whether they'll be willing to take him that high given he's been projected to go later in the lottery for most of the pre-draft process.

Warriors likely to take frontcourt player if Brayden Burries doesn't fall

Golden State have held pre-draft workouts with a host of frontcourt players in the past fortnight, with Burries being the most prominent exception as a player who's likely to be the undeniable 'best available' if he gets to the 11th pick.

Labaron Philon Jr. has also been linked to the Warriors, but most mock drafts don't have the 6'4" guard going as high as 11. All three Michigan players could be in play for Golden State as well, with the 23-year-old Lendeborg remaining the most likely option from the moment the franchise secured the 11th pick at last month's lottery.

The idea of trading down from the 11th pick for two slightly later selections should still be in play for the Warriors, particularly if Burries doesn't fall despite the growing likelihood that the 20-year-old could still be on the board.