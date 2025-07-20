Warriors' dream Jonathan Kuminga trade is still alive if surging rumors prove true

A number of teams have floated in and out of the Jonathan Kuminga landscape over recent weeks, with the Golden State Warriors still looking to resolve the future of their restricted free agent.

The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns have expressed interest in Kuminga, but it's now the Chicago Bulls who are back in the frame following a report from NBA insider Jake Fischer on Thursday.

Fischer stated that Kuminga's camp was aiming for a way in which to get him and fellow restricted free agent Josh Giddey paid together in Chicago, but that the Bulls hurt their hopes of pulling that off by trading Lonzo Ball -- who the Warriors would have had interest in -- to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Isaac Okoro.

The dream of a Jonathan Kuminga-Coby White swap is still alive

There is still a way in which Chicago can pay Kuminga and Giddey, while also satisfying Golden State in a sign-and-trade. Coby White has always been viewed as the dream target for Warrior fans if Kuminga was to head to the Bulls, particularly given his expiring $12.9 million contract actually makes for a realistic deal in an otherwise complicated scenario where so many things can't financially work.

With Fischer also confirming Golden State's disinterest in veteran center Nikola Vucevic, White's name has again been prominent among fans on social media who want to see the young guard acquired for Kuminga.

Kuminga for Coby white Swap 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/djsMn6bsKb — Chef curry (Parody) (@baby_face_goat) July 19, 2025

Fischer reporting "Kuminga's reps were trying to figure out some S&T scenario that would've gotten both JK and Giddey paid in Chicago".



Sounds like it was earlier in July, but Coby White still seems like the most interesting player GS could get in a S&T.https://t.co/BKplUTSZOb — GSWCBA (@gswcba) July 18, 2025

There's no strong reports suggesting the Warriors have significant interest in White, but it only makes sense given it's financially viable and the fact the 25-year-old has developed into a high level scorer over the past two seasons.

White averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists last season on a fairly efficient 45.3% from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, having posted 19.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists the year before.

It's also easy to consider Golden State having a level of interest in White given they've pursued a couple of dynamic guards already this offseason, having missed out on Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal as they signed with the Portland Trail Blazers and L.A. Clippers respectively.

The Warriors may balk at the fact that White will need a hefty pay rise following next season, with a new deal potentially in excess of $25 million per year. That might also be a primary reason why a trade could be at all realistic though if the Bulls decide they don't want to pay nearly $60 million combined to a back court of Giddey and White.