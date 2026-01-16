Warriors' dream reunion is closer than ever before after latest trade rumors

The Golden State Warriors will continue exploring the market on Jonathan Kuminga in the coming weeks, but perhaps their search will lead them back to a familiar face.

The idea of flipping Kuminga for a reunion with Andrew Wiggins isn't necessarily a new one, yet it might be closer to reality than ever before after reports the Miami Heat are gauging the trade market on the former Warrior forward.

Warriors could reunite with Andrew Wiggins in Jonathan Kuminga trade

Wiggins continues to have a solid season in South Beach after being part of the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade last February, only that's not stopping the Heat from exploring opportunities to move the 2022 All-Star according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on Friday.

"Miami has gauged the trade market across the league on forward Andrew Wiggins, who’s shooting a career-high 40.2 percent beyond the arc and also averaging 15.8 points," Scotto reports.

This presents a real opportunity for Golden State to make a significant move that would improve their roster in the short-term, while also not impacting their long-term flexibility. Wiggins has a player option for $30.2 million next season, and assuredly wouldn't cost multiple first-round picks like you'd have to give up for prominent names like Trey Murphy III and Michael Porter Jr.

There's also less risk for the Warriors because they know exactly how Wiggins fits in their system, having been a productive and valuable piece for five years, and most notably as arguably their second-best player in the 2022 championship-winning season.

Golden State moved on from Wiggins because they needed a second go-to scorer, with Butler filling that void perfectly since his arrival. Wiggins is a strong third or fourth starter, and that would fit perfectly with what the Warriors need right now especially with his 3-and-D skillset.

The Heat have had interest in Kuminga previously, and while Scotto reports that has seemingly lessened recently, perhaps the door is still open enough for a deal to materialize. Would Miami take Kuminga, Buddy Hield and Golden State's first-round pick this year for Wiggins and a minimum salary? Maybe they'd decline that, but surely it's a conversation the Warrior front office should be trying to have with Pat Riley and company.

Wiggins might be the most low-risk, notable upgrade Golden State could make in the coming weeks, giving them the best of both worlds in a major short-term improvement while not ruining their hopes of Giannis Antetokounmpo or another massive trade further down the track.