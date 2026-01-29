Warriors' dream reunion comes with a painful Giannis Antetokounmpo sacrifice

The NBA has been ablaze for the past 24 hours with news of Giannis Antetokounmpo's supposed availability, and the Golden State Warriors are just as much in play as any other team.

Antetokounmpo, without a doubt, would be the dream acquisition for the Warriors. Although it would likely come at the cost of Jimmy Butler's contract and a staggering amount of future draft capital, he is one of the only players who can truly maximize what is left of Stephen Curry's career.

Of course, there will be significant competition when an Antetokounmpo sweepstakes inevitably takes place. But Golden State has the assets to at least be in the mix.

However, they have also been rumored to hold interest in a reunion with Andrew Wiggins of the Miami Heat. While this would be a more measured move, it could help solidify the roster in anticipation of Butler's return next season.

Unfortunately, their best path to Wiggins may be through facilitating the Heat's bid for Antetokounmpo.

Andrew Wiggins could wind up back in Golden State-- but at the cost of Giannis

According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, both the Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks have shown interest in Wiggins. Yet Miami would prefer to save Wiggins for a deal that would bring a star such as Antetokounmpo back in a trade:

"It's believed that Miami — if it is parting with Wiggins at all — would prefer to use his salary as part of a deal that brings a star-caliber player back to South Beach... And Milwaukee has long coveted Wiggins, sources say, although that interest has always been expressed previously as an offshoot of the Bucks' efforts to get more help for Antetokounmpo." Jake Fischer

Anthony Slater at ESPN, meanwhile, has recently reported that the Warriors are not considering a Wiggins reunion at this moment. It is unclear whether that could change this summer.

Nevertheless, there is theoretically a framework for a deal that involves a three-team trade between the Heat, Warriors, and Bucks in which Antetokounmpo is sent to Miami, Wiggins is sent to Golden State, and the Bucks receive some package of young players and picks from both the Heat and the Warriors.

If Butler were still healthy, Wiggins would perhaps be the ideal acquisition this season. He's averaging 15.8 points, five rebounds, and 2.9 assists while knocking down 38.9% of his attempts from 3-point range.

Golden State, even with everyone available, was still in desperate need of a tertiary scorer. A move for Wiggins this season or offseason could position them for a championship run in 2026-27.

Yet the Warriors have long awaited Antetokounmpo's availability. Would they be willing to sacrifice their shot at him in order to bring Wiggins back into the fold?

If it becomes clear that Golden State is not in the running for Antetokounmpo's services, it is a real possibility. But it would be painful nonetheless.