Warriors can't afford to dump young guard after shooting struggles

The Golden State Warriors proved one of the worst 3-point shooting teams (by percentage) in the league this season, making it all the more important that they retain young guard LJ Cryer on a two-way contract.

The Warriors ranked 20th in 3-point percentage during the regular season, having now slipped from second to seventh, to 16th and now 20th across the past four years in a worrying decline.

Warriors can't afford to dump LJ Cryer after team's shooting struggles

Golden State's numbers weren't aided by Stephen Curry missing 27-straight games toward the end of the season, while his younger brother Seth -- the seventh-best 3-point shooter in history by percentage -- appeared in only 10 games because of injury.

That doesn't take away from the fact that this team that previously revolutionized the way basketball is played thanks to their 3-point shooting, now has a distinct lack of consistent marksman from beyond the arc.

The Warriors had three players shoot above 40% from 3-point range this season, but there's a chance that none of them play a single second for the franchise in the next 12 months.

The younger Curry shot 48% from deep in his limited appearances, though the injury concerns suggests it's unlikely Golden State bring him back on a new deal in free agency. Nate Williams impressed and shot 43.3% from downtown in his 14 games, but he could also depart considering he's no longer eligible for a two-way contract.

Then you have Moses Moody who, outside Curry, was Golden State's best 3-point shooter on high volume, yet now faces the prospect of missing all of next season after suffering a brutal torn patellar tendon in late March.

LJ Cryer proved himself an elite 3-point shooter during his rookie year

The lack of elite 3-point shooting means the Warriors can't afford to also dump Cryer, having proved that his superb numbers from college can translate to the NBA level. The 24-year-old likely wouldn't have got an opportunity if not for Curry's injury, appearing in 18 games where he shot 39.4% from beyond the arc on over five attempts per game.

There's going to be defensive concerns with Cryer as a 6'1" guard, but his ability to consistetly make jump-shots off the dribble is an element Golden State completely lacks elsewhere on the roster beyond their 2x MVP.

This doesn't mean Cryer should be on the main roster, or that he should be in the rotation entering next season, but his one elite skill is valuable enough that the Warriors need to explore where he could end up with further development.