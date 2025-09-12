Warriors already have the duo they need for a brighter future

As the Golden State Warriors search for ways to bridge the gap between aging stars and a more promising future, the two keys to future success are already on the roster. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski may or may not become franchise players, but they're ready to provide value.

If the Warriors prioritize Kuminga and Podziemski's development in high-volume roles, they could easily leave their current mess behind and get their two timelines back on track.

The Warriors' golden timelines were meant to sustain their dynasty and turn three championships into a Jordanian run. Golden State seemingly struck gold by selecting Jordan Poole at No. 28 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft, and added three lottery picks in the two years that followed.

The new additions helped the Warriors win a fourth title during the Stephen Curry era in 2021-22, but the long-term outlook hasn't been kind.

Poole is now on his third team in three years, while James Wiseman, whom the Warriors selected at No. 2 overall at the 2020 NBA Draft, has struggled to find consistent playing time at any of his three stops. Thankfully, hope still remains with other first-round draft picks.

Enough has been shown by both Kuminga and Podziemski to believe that the Warriors must rip the bandage off and accept potential growing pains for the sake of long-term improvement.

Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski can pace GSW's regular season

Golden State is facing a daunting reality as it prepares for the 2025-26 campaign. The trio of Jimmy Butler, Curry, and Draymond Green has the ability to help the Warriors compete for a championship come the postseason, but their respective histories imply the regular season could be arduous.

Butler has missed at least 20 regular-season games in four of the past five seasons, and with all three members of the star trio 35 or older, there's reason to fear how well they'll hold up over 82 games.

With this in mind, it would behoove Steve Kerr and the Warriors to rely on the younger players for stability during the regular season. The three stars will still be the guiding forces, but players such as Kuminga and Podziemski can plug in the proverbial holes.

With Kuminga's proficiency as a scorer and Podziemski's ability to space the floor, attack closeouts, and create for others, the Warriors can create the ideal balance for a more well-rounded effort.

Warriors' stars are built more for the playoffs than the regular season

Butler's skill set is that of a midrange marksman who can get downhill and finish in traffic. Kuminga's midrange game has fluctuated in its efficacy, but over the past two seasons, he's averaged 15.8 points per game and 22.2 per 36 minutes on 49.9 percent shooting from the field.

If nothing else, Kuminga's ability to get downhill and finish inside would offer the Warriors an opportunity to generate efficient offense without overburdening Butler.

Podziemski, meanwhile, has buried 37.8 percent of his three-point field goals and averaged 4.8 assists per 36 minutes through two seasons. He's a crafty southpaw with the range and skill level to bury jump shots and floaters with regularity while exploiting overzealous defenders with his passing.

No one can do what Curry does, but Podziemski could certainly alleviate pressure from the 37-year-old as he navigates the regular season.

Together, the duo of Kuminga and Podziemski can generate enough offense to give Butler, Curry, and Green a cushion on the average night. The stars will still need to show up, but Kuminga and Podziemski are 22 with mountains of untapped potential just waiting to be developed.

Kuminga's contract situation remains the ultimate X-Factor, but he and Podziemski could prove invaluable if empowered to play more featured roles in 2025-26.