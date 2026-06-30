Warriors effectively part ways with key player before free agency

The Golden State Warriors have effectively parted ways with De'Anthony Melton on the eve of free agency, with the veteran guard reportedly opting out of his $3.5 million player option for next season.

Melton's decision is hardly surprising but went under the radar as part of countless decisions around the league on Monday. The 28-year-old will now be looking for a pay day in free agency, something the Warriors are unlikely to offer given their links to LeBron James and even alternate guards in Anfernee Simons and Collin Sexton.

Warriors have effectively said goodbye to De'Anthony Melton

Draymond Green headlined Golden State-related contract decisions on Monday by opting out of his $27.6 million player option, only raising speculation that the franchise has a legitimate shot at signing James in free agency.

The Warriors also re-signed Kristaps Porzingis to a two-year, $40 million contract extension, while Keith Smith of Spotrac was left to report the quieter news of Melton opting out of his player option.

De'Anthony Melton declined his player option with the Golden State Warriors, a league source told @spotrac.



Melton will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) June 30, 2026

Melton would have been a valuable piece for Golden State had he picked up the option, but even a rough end to the season where he struggled with the burden of a bigger offensive role wasn't enough to convince him to opt in.

Melton signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal to return to the Warriors last offseason, having previously been traded to the Brooklyn Nets midway through his first year with the franchise after suffering a torn ACL.

The 6'2" guard returned to the team in December and appeared in 49 games (24 starts) for Golden State, averaging a career-high 12.3 points but shooting just 40.7% from the floor and 29.4% from 3-point range.

Warriors could regret moving on from De'Anthony Melton

With the potential of opening up the non-taxpayer mid-level exception despite Porzingis' new deal, the Warriors could theoretically re-sign Melton if their James dream falls flat in the coming days.

However, Golden State also have interest in Simons and Sexton, suggesting they're after a more dynamic, offensive-minded guard capable of handling the offense in a way Melton couldn't after injuries to Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry.

The Warriors may still regret letting Melton walk to a rival team if that proves to be the case, with plenty of upside still there as the USC product prepares for his first full season following the ACL injury.

A number of playoff-contending teams are sure to have interest in Melton as a starting two-guard or key bench player, but it remains to be seen what the value of his next contract will ultimately look like.