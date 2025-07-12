Warriors embarrassed after shock draft riser lifts Trail Blazers to Vegas stunner

Chinese sensation Yang Hansen was easily the bigger riser at last month's draft, having been taken 16th overall after initial projections had him going somewhere around the Golden State Warriors' 41st pick in the second-round.

Yang in fact worked out for the Warriors prior to the draft, but he wasted no time in helping to leave them embarrassed in the Trail Blazers' stunning 106-73 victory in their summer league opener on Friday.

Yang Hansen stole the show against the Warriors on Friday

The 20-year-old started with a crafty assist on the first possession of the game and quickly became the biggest attraction for onlookers, constantly proving a presence around the rim as Golden State's offense was discombobulated from the opening tip.

The Warriors had just four points in the first eight minutes of the game, and while they rallied to get within seven during the second period, it was an otherwise disastrous outing which follows back-to-back losses to end the California Classic.

Yang had three blocks and countless other impressive defensive possessions, while also finishing with 10 points, four rebounds and five assists across nearly 24 minutes in the blowout 33-point victory.

The Yang Hansen show premiered in Las Vegas tonight!



🏀 10 PTS

🏀 4 REB

🏀 5 AST

🏀 3 BLK



A walking highlight reel in his Trail Blazers summer debut. pic.twitter.com/HQQVqrJVbc — NBA (@NBA) July 12, 2025

Will Richard was one of the rare positives from a Golden State perspective, with the 56th overall pick recording an equal team-high 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting in just under 23 minutes. The 22-year-old also added four rebounds, two assists and three steals, while being a -8 on the floor which was respectable given the plus-minus of some of his teammates.

On the other end of the spectrum, fellow late second-round pick Alex Toohey was a -47 in just over 23 minutes. The Australian forward did nail a three and made a running layup in the final minutes, but otherwise finished with just seven points, three rebounds and four steals on 2-of-9 shooting in an underwhelming display.

Jackson Rowe had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, but Taran Armstrong was probably the second biggest positive for the Warriors behind Richard. The 23-year-old drilled a pair of threes in the first-half on his way to 10 points, three rebounds, seven assists and four steals in nearly 25 minutes.

Golden State shot a paltry 32.9% from the floor and 22.2% from 3-point range, which combined with 19 turnovers was never going to give them a chance after initially falling behind 23-4 to start the game.

The Warriors will look to respond from three-straight losses when they face the Utah Jazz in their second game in Vegas on Sunday.