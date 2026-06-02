The Golden State Warriors may want to get younger and reset the age of their roster this offseason, but that's not likely to stop them pursuing LeBron James - the oldest player in the league -- as a blockbuster free agency target.

The Warriors have had interest in acquiring James for years, and while a move this summer still sits as unlikely, notable Golden State insider Tim Kawakami has given an encouraging update that suggests the chances of landing the 4x MVP are better than ever before.

Warriors get encouraging update on LeBron James pursuit

Once again discussing a potential James-to-Golden State move in a piece for the San Fransisco Standard on Monday, Kawakami pointed to the potential disconnect between the 41-year-old and the Los Angeles Lakers when it comes to his salary and the contrasting timeline after Luka Doncic was acquired last year.

"Well, now. If all that happens, I think the Warriors would be a very live option. Check that: I think the process has already started and the Warriors are a live option," Kawakami wrote.

The Warriors being a "live option" for James is about as encouraging a two-word phrase as you could possibly get, or at least for fans who actually want the franchise to acquire their most noted rival over the past dozen years.

Seeing James suit up in a Golden State uniform would understandably feel wrong to many given the history between the two parties, but it seemingly doesn't matter to those within the four walls of the franchise given their interest in the superstar forward in recent years.

Warriors actually need LeBron James now more than ever

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody on the sidelines, the Warriors need another offensive option and ideally one that also brings size and athleticism. Even at this advanced stage of his career, James brings those elements.

You'd argue that Golden State need James now more than ever, particularly when he'll be available for nothing but salary. As Kawakami outlines, the Warriors won't need to sacrifice future draft capital and assets. They can still take a young player with the 11th overall pick and get younger elsewhere on the roster, while also bringing in one of the greatest players of all-time.

James would make Golden State better next season. Perhaps not nearly good enough to beat the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder, but it would provide a far better on-court product than what we saw over the final months of this season. And, at the very least, the Warriors would be incredibly relevant, which for a fading dynasty might mean more than what we give it credit for.