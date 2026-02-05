The Golden State Warriors have seemingly ended their dream pursuit of 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the franchise instead making a bombshell move in trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for veteran center Kristaps Porzingis.

Kuminga figured to be a big part of Golden State's package for Antetokounmpo, but they've now ended the fifth-year forward's rocky tenure at the franchise in a deal first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday night.

Warriors have traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis

While it may feel like an underwhelming return at the end of Kuminga's time with the franchise, Golden State have at the very least upgraded their rotation by bringing in Porzingis -- someone who will presumably be their starting center when healthy.

There are no picks involved in the trade, with Porzingis' $30.7 million expiring contract giving the Warriors flexibility to work with during the offseason as they look to improve the roster around Stephen Curry and the currently injured Jimmy Butler.

BREAKING: The Golden State Warriors are trading Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/eqNWwCupEZ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2026

Porzingis reunites with championship teammate Al Horford after the pair played together for two seasons together in Boston. There's been little doubting Porzingis' ability when healthy, but his injury history has always been a question mark after being taken fourth overall by the New York Knicks in 2015.

Porzingis was traded by the Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks during the offseason, but again struggled with injury and appeared in only 17 games. He remained productive in those outings, averaging 17.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 45.7% from the floor and 36% from 3-point range.

The 30-year-old will almost assuredly step into the starting center role, allowing Horford to move back to bench and sliding Quinten Post potentially out of the rotation entirely. Given the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler, Porzingis could easily become Golden State's second offensive option, with their dearth of offensive options proven during Tuesday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers where Butler and Stephen Curry were both sidelined.

Kuminga will now get a fresh opportunity on an already long and athletic Hawks team, while Hield's time with Golden State has also come to an end after just under two seasons with the franchise where he'll be most remembered for an heroic performance in Game 7 of last year's first-round series against the Houston Rockets.

The Warriors will no longer be able to trade for Antetokounmpo unless they have a change of heart in moving Jimmy Butler, with reports that the franchise is set to keep hold of the 6x All-Star during his rehabilitation process.