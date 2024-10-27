Warriors enjoy more good news ahead of home opener
The Golden State Warriors are continuing their incredible injury run to start the season, providing a clean injury report ahead of their home opener against the L.A Clippers at Chase Center on Sunday.
Head coach Steve Kerr will have all 14 main roster players available to him, but will again be without two-way contracted trio Quinten Post, Pat Spencer and Reece Beekman who have not been required to suit up over the first three games.
The Warriors will be hoping to make a winning start on their home floor
Veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green were both questionable ahead of Friday's matchup with the Utah Jazz, and so too was offseason addition De'Anthony Melton. All three were ultimately good to go, helping the Warriors to an easy 127-86 victory over the Jazz.
Golden State's back-to-back blowout wins has allowed Kerr to rest his key players in the fourth-quarter, with no one having played more than 52 of a possible 96 minutes through the opening two games.
The Clippers are in a far different position entering Sunday's game, having been involved in two close games to start the season. L.A went down in a 116-113 overtime loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday, before taking a major scalp in beating the Denver Nuggets 109-104 on Saturday.
A number of key Clipper players will enter Sunday's back-to-back with early miles on their legs. James Harden is taking on a heavy load again following the departure of Paul George and in the absence of star forward Kawhi Leonard, with the former MVP having averaged 39 minutes over the first two games.
Starting center Ivica Zubac and wing Norman Powell have each played 73 total minutes, with the latter going for seven threes and 37 points in Saturday's win in Denver. It's the defensive end of the floor when the Clippers have excelled though, currently ranking fourth in the league with a 104.8 defensive rating.
Keeping up the pace will be key for Golden State all season, but especially against a team like the Clippers who can strangle teams in a half-court setting, and who can also excel themselves with Harden's pick-and-roll expertise.
The Warriors are currently third in pace behind the Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder, while the Clippers are 23rd. The hosts will enter Sunday's game as significant favorites, but they'll surely face a sterner test than what they received from the Trail Blazers and Jazz.