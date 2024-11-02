Warriors enormous winning-streak under threat in Curry absence
Not only will the Golden State Warriors be out to extend their regular season record to 5-1 on Saturday, but they'll also be looking to extend their enormous dominance over the Houston Rockets in recent years.
The Warriors are currently riding a 13-game winning-streak against the Rockets dating back to March 17, 2021. The games haven't been particularly close either, with Golden State winning 10 of them by 10 points or more.
The Warriors winning-streak over the Rockets may be more under threat than ever
The dominant record isn't overly surprising given Houston won just 59 games over a three-year period from 2020-2023. They were much-improved in winning 41 games last season, but Golden State still won all three meetings by an average of 13 points.
One of those wins early last season required a 14-point fourth-quarter outburst from Stephen Curry, yet the Warriors won't be afforded such a luxury on Saturday when they'll play without their superstar for a third-straight game.
Curry is making good progress after injuring his ankle against the L.A. Clippers last week, with the 2x MVP potentially set to return for the second game of the five-game road-trip against Jordan Poole and the Washington Wizards on Monday.
Golden State will regain Andrew Wiggins after the 2022 All-Star missed Tuesday and Wednesday's back-to-back wins over the New Orleans Pelicans with a back injury. However, another back injury will keep De'Anthony Melton out for at least a further week in a worrisome development given the 26-year-old missed so much time last season with a similar issue.
Without Curry on board to lead the offense, the Warriors winning-streak over the Rockets look in more danger than it ever has. Houston are coming off an impressive 108-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, having kept former Warrior Klay Thompson to 5-of-13 shooting and just 2-of-9 from three-point range.
The Rockets defense has been a highlight this season, having ranked sixth on that end of the floor which has helped them to a 3-2 record through five games. Houston are also sixth in overall net rating, suggesting Golden State will have a serious challenge extending their winning-streak to 14 over the hosts.
It's currently the second-longest active winning-streak in the NBA. The New York Knicks took no chances in claiming their 16th-straight victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, with Jalen Brunson scoring 36 points in less than 31 minutes in a crushing 128-98 win at Little Caesars Arena.