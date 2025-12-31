Warriors exit 2025 with major boost after tying crucial season-high in Charlotte

For a team that relies on the 3-point shot as much as the Golden State Warriors do, ranking only 14th in percentage has certainly contributed to their underwhelming start to the season.

Yet the Warriors exit 2025 with a major boost in confidence after making an equal season-high 24 threes during an important 132-125 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Wednesday.

Warriors were scorching from deep in Charlotte on Wednesday

Defense was optional for much of the contest, with Golden State surrendering a 15-point lead early in the third-quarter to trail 100-98 with 12 minutes to play. The Warriors quickly got back on top thanks to a series of triples from Brandin Podziemski, while their defense got to the party late to outscore the Hornets 34-25 in the final period.

Golden State entered shooting less than 36% from 3-point range on the season, but went 24-of-49 (49%) against the Hornets in a hopeful sign of things to come entering the New Year. Podziemski led the way in going 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, finishing with 19 points, three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes off the bench.

Stephen Curry loves to put on a show in Charlotte and did so again with some typically extraordinary shot-making, with the 2x MVP going for a team-high 26 points on 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc which included a four-point play during the second-quarter.

It was another well-rounded effort from the Warriors who had 10 players score seven points or more. Quinten Post drilled three from beyond the arc in the opening period, while Gui Santos may have had the best quarter of his career in the second where the Brazilian had 11 points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting.

Golden State needed all of their 3-pointers too given their third ranked defense was nowhere to be seen for the majority, having allowed Charlotte to shoot 51.6% from the floor and 40% from 3-point range.

Brandon Miller got a series of wide open dunks on his way to a game-high 33 points for the hosts, while LaMelo Ball went 7-of-10 from beyond the arc to finish with 27 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Steve Kerr again utilized 13 players in a deep rotation, but Buddy Hield once again joined Jonathan Kuminga as a DNP in a growing sign of the team's trade plans ahead of the February 5 deadline.

The Warriors have now won five of their past six games and move to 18-16 on the season, with a return home to face the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder next in store on Friday at Chase Center.