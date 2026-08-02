Warriors eye chance to fix Jonathan Kuminga mistake five years too late

With the Golden State Warriors sitting in an underwhelming and tough position this offseason, it's hard not to think back to their three lottery picks across 2020-2021 which included the decision to draft Jonathan Kuminga over Franz Wagner.

That was a very specific mistake which has contributed to Golden State's current plight, but the front office reportedly has interest in fixing it if Wagner ever becomes available at the Orlando Magic.

Warriors eye chance to fix Jonathan Kuminga mistake

The Magic swooped on Wagner with the eighth pick after the Warriors took Kuminga at seven. While the latter struggled to gain a consistent role across his nearly five years at the franchise, Wagner took advantage of early opportunity on a rebuilding Magic team and holds career averages of 19.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steal on 47.5% shooting from the floor.

The jury is still out though on Orlando's young core, and particularly the forward duo of Wagner and Paolo Banchero who both shoot less than 33% from 3-point range on their career. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints on Friday, Golden State are monitoring both players in the event that the Magic collapse and consider moving either player next season or beyond.

"The Warriors have held interest in Wagner and Banchero previously, even though Orlando was not interested in hearing offers for either young forward, and Golden State would lurk as a suitor again should the Magic underachieve in what has become a crowded Eastern Conference," Siegel wrote.

The Warriors eventually acquiring Wagner would be ironic given they had the chance to select him five years ago, only to go for the higher upside option in Kuminga who likely won't ever reach the heights Wagner has already achieved in his career (averaging 20 points in a season).

Warriors acquiring Franz Wagner would come at a cost

Trading for Wagner now would be significantly more costly than simply drafting him when given the opportunity five years ago. For starters, the 24-year-old is making $41.8 million this upcoming season, meaning the Warriors would have to part ways with franchise legend Draymond Green or six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in a trade.

Even if the Magic got to a point where they were willing to entertain a Wagner trade, it would undoubtedly need to include multiple first-round picks despite the fact he's yet to make an All-Star team and perhaps never will.

The most frustrating aspect is that Stephen Curry is now 38-years-old and the Warriors' championship window seems to have been been slammed shut at least for the moment. It's hard not to think where they might be right now by drafting Wagner over Kuminga, and fixing that with a trade in the next 12 months might not be the best use of their expiring contracts and draft capital.