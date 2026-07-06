Warriors eye six-time All-Star as LeBron James fallback plan

The Golden State Warriors have unsurprisingly been linked to six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan after the veteran wing parted ways with the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The Warriors are in desperate need of another scorer to support Stephen Curry while Jimmy Butler remains sidelined, and DeRozan presents as an obvious fallback plan amid their ongoing pursuit of superstar forward LeBron James.

Warriors eye DeMar DeRozan as LeBron James fallback plan

According to ESPN's Anthony Slater on Monday afternoon, Golden State are expected to explore a move for DeRozan in the coming days, and even more so if they miss out on James who many believe is headed back for a third stint at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"The Warriors, I've already been told, it's a guy (DeRozan) they will look into at some point in the coming days, especially if they do not get LeBron James," Slater said.

🤔 Where will DeMar DeRozan sign?

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DeRozan was waived by the Kings in a move that had been coming over recent days and weeks, but the 36-year-old is still set to have multiple suitors interested in adding one of the best scorers in the league over the part dozen years.

The Warriors were mentioned by Slater after the Miami Heat who still have moves to make following the finalization of their trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Miami beat Golden State and others in the race for Antetokounmpo, and are also pitching to James for a possible reunion.

Slater also mentioned the L.A. Clippers as a possible suitor given DeRozan is from Compton, along with the Toronto Raptors with whom the 17-year veteran played for across the first nine years of his career.

DeMar DeRozan would be viable outcome if Warriors miss on LeBron

Missing out on James after their early favoritism would be bitterly disappointing for Golden State, and the reality is that no one left in unrestricted free agency, including DeRozan, comes close to the impact that the 4x MVP could make were he to land in the Bay Area.

However, DeRozan might be the most viable alternative given his scoring prowess, having averaged 18.4 points with the Kings last season and at least 20 points in each of the previous 12 years prior to that.

It will be interesting to see how much DeRozan is motivated by money, role and championship contention, particularly when he might have to accept a minimum contract as a reserve on a true contender.

The Warriors could offer DeRozan significant opportunity while veteran star Jimmy Butler remains sidelined by injury, and could still offer more than the minimum depending on other moves. But like so many players still left in free agency, DeRozan's decision could still be impacted by what happens with James over the coming days.