As one of the oldest teams in the NBA, the Golden State Warriors were always likely to face injury concerns that reflected that. After just getting Al Horford back from a sciatic issue, the franchise is now facing an all too familiar problem with another of their veteran players.

The Warriors announced on Sunday that Seth Curry is now also dealing with a sciatic nerve-related injury, revealing that the veteran sharpshooter will be re-evaluated in two weeks after already having missed a lengthy period of time.

Warriors dealing with another sciatic injury after Seth Curry update

After signing with the franchise at the start of December, Curry made a sparkling start in his team debut with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in just under 18 minutes as a short-handed Warriors nearly pulled off a remarkable comeback win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Curry went scoreless in 14 minutes the following game against the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn't been seen since. He was firstly active and out of the rotation, now more recently has been on the injury report and unavailable.

Seth Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/P5faoAFhXz — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 28, 2025

The most frustrating element to this is it seemingly hasn't come from any on-court incident, yet the Horford absence proves this is not an injury to be taken lightly. The veteran center missed four games. returned to play 18 minutes coincidentally in Curry's last game against the 76ers, then missed another seven in what became a frustrating injury absence.

The good news and a potential reason for optimism is that Horford has made an excellent return from the injury over his first two games. Despite missing 11 of the previous 12 games, the 39-year-old drilled four threes in the first-quarter against the Dallas Mavericks on Christmas Day before finishing with a season-high 14 points to go with four rebounds, two assists and two steals in less than 12 minutes.

Horford was also a solid contributor despite Sunday's horror loss to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena, recording seven points and seven rebounds while emphatically blocking two shots at the rim.

Given the glut of guards on the Golden State roster, Curry's absence isn't too much of a loss with alternative options at Steve Kerr's disposal. However, that's also why the 35-year-old's signing was slightly perplexing, with this injury only adding to potential regret over the decision.

Even a healthy version of Curry would likely be out of the rotation right now, but opportunity could open up if the Warriors sacrifice some depth in a consolidation trade prior to the February mid-season deadline.