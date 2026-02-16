Warriors face a Brandin Podziemski problem immediately after Jonathan Kuminga trade

When Jonathan Kuminga was traded to the Atlanta Hawks last week, Brandin Podziemski, whether rightly or wrongly, assumed the mantle of the most talented -- or at least most talked about -- young player at the Golden State Warriors.

The problem with that is things have gone south for Podziemski in recent games, and so much so that the 23-year-old may see a significant dip in his role and playing time after the All-Star break.

Warriors have a Brandin Podziemski problem after Jonathan Kuminga trade

After trading their former seventh overall pick in Kuminga, the Warriors would ideally have Podziemski step up and prove that the post-Stephen Curry era at the franchise doesn't appear like all doom and gloom.

Yet Podziemski's current form has said anything but despite the former 19th overall pick averaging nearly 28 minutes over the past five games. During this period where Golden State have desperately needed more offensive production in Curry's absence, Podziemski has averaged only 10.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists on just 39.6% shooting from the floor and 24% from 3-point range.

Perhaps of more concern, the Warriors have been outscored by 56 points in Podziemski's minutes over the past five games -- easily the worst plus-minus of any player which is an unusual position given he's led the team in that category over his first two seasons.

Now, with Curry set to return after the All-Star break from a knee injury, and with Kristaps Porzingis also expected to make his debut with the franchise, Podziemski could be one of the major casualties from a rotation crunch.

Fellow youngsters Moses Moody and Gui Santos have been more impressive than Podziemski and should see more minutes, and so too veteran guard De'Anthony Melton, all of whom have been in starting roles over recent games.

Podziemski may retain a more prominent rotation role than Pat Spencer, but the fact it's even debatable isn't a great look given the 29-year-old has just had his two-way contract converted to a standard deal last Saturday.

There was hope, particularly after earning All-Rookie First Team honors two years ago, that by now Podziemski would have separated himself from the pack and become a bonafide 30-minute per game starter.

That just hasn't consistently been the case, leaving Podziemski as just another rotation question mark for Steve Kerr and with the Warriors facing an even bleaker future after giving up on the Kuminga experiment last week.