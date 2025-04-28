Warriors face brutal Jonathan Kuminga decision after Jimmy Butler injury update

The Golden State Warriors will be buoyed by the return of Jimmy Butler for Game 4 of their first-round series against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center on Monday night.

According to NBA insider Chris Haynes, Butler will make his return after missing Game 3 -- and the final three-quarters of Game 2 -- due to a pelvic contusion. It comes after an earlier report on Monday from ESPN's Shams Charania stating that the Warriors were expecting to regain their 6x All-Star.

Jimmy Butler's return could mean Jonathan Kuminga is again axed from the rotation

Butler's absence in Game 3 caused multiple changes across Golden State's lineups and rotations, with young forward Jonathan Kuminga taking the veteran's spot while Quinten Post started in place of Moses Moody.

Kuminga had some good moments guarding Rockets guard Jalen Green and had a couple of important baskets at the rim early in the third-quarter, but only played 17 minutes in which he scored seven points and was a -5 in the 104-93 victory.

The former seventh overall pick was again benched when it mattered most, with Kuminga not seeing a single second of playing time in the fourth-quarter as the likes of Moody, Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield were all preferred over him.

Butler's return could mean Kuminga is once again out of the rotation completely, having received three-straight DNPs prior his teammate's injury in Game 2. Head coach Steve Kerr has openly admitted previously that Draymond Green, Butler and Kuminga "don't fit together," leaving the writing seemingly on the wall for the latter.

His only opportunity may be if Butler is on a minutes restriction, though that may be considered unlikely given the former Heat star has missed such little time. Kuminga is set to be a restricted free agent in the offseason, and one final axing from the rotation could mean we've seen him in a Warrior jersey for the last time.

Elsewhere in the starting lineup, Kerr will have a decision to make on whether to bring Moody back and return to a group that's served him so well over the last few months, or reward Post for an improved defensive and rebounding performance in Game 3.

The rookie center only scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting on Saturday night, but did have a career-high 12 rebounds and displayed far greater physicality with Houston big men Alperun Sengun and Steven Adams. Golden State also found success matching Post on Amen Thompson defensively, with the Rockets forward shooting just 5-of-16 from the floor for the game.

The Warriors will be hoping to take a decisive 3-1 lead with a win on Monday night, but a loss could tilt the series back in the Rockets favor ahead of a return to Houston for Game 5.