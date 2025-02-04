Warriors face stiff Durant competition as Suns eye surprise Golden State veteran

The Golden State Warriors may have kicked some teams into action with their pursuit of superstar forward Kevin Durant, with the franchise now no longer the only team interested in the 2x Finals MVP.

In a major report from The Athletic on Tuesday, the Dallas Mavericks -- fresh off their stunning decision to trade Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis on Saturday -- and the Houston Rockets are both said to have interest in landing Durant.

As for Golden State's own pursuit of a reunion with Durant, The Athletic stated that Warriors have only been met with an exorbitant asking price for the 36-year-old.

Suns showing interest in Warriors forward Draymond Green

While it's long been assumed that Andrew Wiggins would be the big salary piece going out in a trade for Durant or another big name star, The Athletic reports that it's actually Warrior veteran Draymond Green who is among the players the Suns covet.

Given the history between the two players as former teammates, seeing Green traded for Durant would be a massive storyline in the league, even if nothing is going to reach the heights of Saturday's deal between the Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Suns have also shown a level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga according to the report, with the fourth-year forward's restricted free agency lurking in the background as a major factor for all sides involved. Kuminga has been out since January 4 with a severe ankle sprain, but is expected back in the coming weeks.

It's a slight surprise that the Suns may prefer Green over Wiggins who's younger and also seems more like Durant as a scoring forward. However, Phoenix are 23rd in defensive rating and may want to complement the scoring of Devin Booker and Bradley Beal with one of the league's all-time best defenders.

The Athletic did label Dallas' pursuit of Durant as 'unlikely', but Houston certainly do have the ammunition to come over the top of Golden State given their raft of talented young players and future draft picks.

One thing working in the Warriors favor is the age of Durant and superstar guard Stephen Curry, meaning the Suns may well prefer Golden State's future draft assets over Houston who could remain very competitive long-term even if they do give up some of their pieces for Durant.

Speculation on Durant's future only grew further on Tuesday when he was listed as doubtful with a left ankle sprain for Phoenix's matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.