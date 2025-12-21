Warriors face instant free agency regret they're now desperately trying to fix

The Golden State Warriors prioritized Al Horford to address their center issues in free agency, but latest trade rumors proves they face instant regret with that move and are desperately trying to fix it before the mid-season deadline.

According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes on Friday night, the Warriors have interest in not one but three different centers as they look to upgrade the roster following an underwhelming start to the season.

Warriors once again looking to solidify center rotation

Haynes believes Golden State are looking at size and athleticism in the front court, identifying Nic Claxton, Daniel Gafford and Robert Williams III as players on their list of trade targets over the coming weeks.

While none of that trio are considered stars by any means, they would provide a point of difference to the current Warrior roster and essentially an upgrade third-year big Trayce Jackson-Davis who has averaged a career-low 4.3 points and 3.5 minutes in 12.7 minutes per game this season.

The Warriors rightfully targeted Horford and the need to add shooting to a frontcourt that already features a lack of spacing with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. Unfortunately, Horford has struggled to find any rhythm as Golden State managed the 39-year-old through a tough early schedule, while he's since missed nine of the last 10 games due to a sciatic injury.

It's more than a Horford issue though, or the fact that Quinten Post still hasn't solidified himself as a long-term starting center. Golden State being old and a veteran team is one thing, but the lack of size and athleticism has been a constant issue for years and even back to when they won the 2022 championship.

That problem is even more pronounced when Jonathan Kuminga is playing a limited role in the rotation, with the Warriors lacking players who can impact in the paint on both ends of the floor.

That's exactly why the likes of Claxton, Gafford and Williams are now on the radar, even if there's legitimate spacing concerns and subsequent questions on whether they'd actually play starter minutes in the Golden State rotation.

Claxton would be the most costly from a trade standpoint, both because he makes the most ($25.4 million this season) and due to being the most productive. The 26-year-old is averaging 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.4 blocks this season, shooting 56.4% from the floor and a career-high 69.3% from the free-throw line.

Had Horford provided more impact then perhaps the need for center reinforcements would be reduced, but this has been an existential issue for a while that the Warriors failed to address in the offseason.