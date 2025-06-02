Warriors face fresh Jonathan Kuminga problem involving former Finals MVP

When Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors six years ago, the franchise orchestrated a sign-and-trade that saw D'Angelo Russell come to the Bay. Less than 12 months later Russell turned into Andrew Wiggins and what resulted as the seventh overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft -- Jonathan Kuminga.

Now over half a decade later, the futures of Durant and Kuminga are set to be linked once again. The former Warrior and now Phoenix Suns forward is set to hit the trade market this offseason, while Kuminga is headed for restricted free agency on the search for a life-changing contract and an environment where he can flourish.

Jonathan Kuminga's future could be impacted by Kevin Durant

Durant and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo are set to dominate trade speculation entering the offseason, leaving Kuminga and others on the back burner in a potential problem for Golden State.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Monday's episode of the Warriors Plus-Minus podcast that the Miami Heat could have interest in Kuminga, but there's a domino effect at play involving two of the league's biggest stars.

“Miami, from what I gather, is a team that potentially would have some interest in Kuminga, but I think they're going to be kind of in the potential Giannis (Antetokounmpo), Kevin Durant market. So theoretically, what happens there is a domino," Slater said.



The first issue is that the Warriors and Kuminga may therefore have to wait to find a resolution on his future, with any potential sign-and-trade complicated by the fact only 50% of the 22-year-old's new contract will count as outgoing salary.

The bigger problem is what happens if the Heat or another team theoretically interested in Kuminga do land one of Antetokounmpo or Durant? Kuminga's ability to get a $25-30 million per year contract could be compromised, while Golden State would assuredly get less back in a sign-and-trade if the market isn't as strong.

It adds another layer to a complicated situation that both parties are facing in the coming weeks. There remains the very real potential that it proves too problematic to solve this offseason, leaving Kuminga and the Warriors to reunite on a new deal this offseason with the thought of a trade further down the track once eligible.

Kuminga's future is top of the agenda for the Warriors this offseason, while the franchise will also face potential decsions on veterans Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II as unrestricted free agents.