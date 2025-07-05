Warriors face new Al Horford free agency threat no one saw coming

After a savvy trade that sent former Golden State Warriors big man Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings, it was widely assumed that the Denver Nuggets had finally got their ideal veteran backup for Nikola Jokic in the form of Jonas Valancuinas.

But while that trade was made at the start of free agency, there's now a good chance that Valancuinas won't arrive in Denver at all as he seeks a return to Europe where there's a strong offer on the table from Panathinaikos in Greece.

The Nuggets could become a threat to sign Al Horford in free agency

The Valancuinas decision could become a real problem for the Warriors, throwing a spanner in the works of trying to sign veteran big man Al Horford in free agency. Should the Lithuanian return to Europe and forfeit the final year of his NBA contract, the Nuggets could suddenly open up the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception and target an alternative backup for Jokic.

While there's been no direct reports linking the Nuggets to the 39-year-old in the last 24 hours, there's growing speculation that they could become a real player in the Horford sweepstakes. Golden State have been the hot favorites to land the Boston Celtics big man over recent days, while the Los Angeles Lakers and the option of retirement have also been reported as potential options for Horford.

With the Nuggets now once again without a backup center, they are widely expected to pivot to pursuing Al Horford in free agency.



The Warriors and Lakers are the only teams currently in the Horford sweepstakes, but Denver would instantly offer him an important rotation role. pic.twitter.com/m6KQmMmA9N — Evan Sidery (@esidery) July 4, 2025

Haven’t looked at what the Warriors can offer Horford v. what the Nuggets can offer him, but Al should go play for the Nuggets. Exactly what they need. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) July 5, 2025

If Al Horford joins the Nuggets instead of the Warriors after all these Reports……….. — Chef curry (Parody) (@baby_face_goat) July 4, 2025

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the Nuggets option does make a lot of sense and would be a wonderful fit for a franchise that's already considered big winners from the last week. The Nuggets traded Michael Porter Jr. and a future first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for sharpshooter Cam Johnson on Monday, while subsequently signing valuable rotation pieces Bruce Brown and Tim Hardaway Jr. to cheap contracts.

Denver could have a couple things on their side over Golden State, even beyond simply being able to offer more from a financial perspective. Right now, particularly after what we've seen since the start of free agency, the Nuggets look like a far more legitimate championship contender. If Horford is simply looking to add another title to his decorated résumé, then even Warrior fans would probably concede the Nuggets are in a better position.

The Warriors could still offer a far more significant role and playing time than the Nuggets given their vacancy at the center position, but it remains to be seen just how much of a motivating factor that is for Horford entering his 19th season.

Perhaps he'd actually prefer playing backup to Jokic rather than take on a heavy burden with Golden State, not to mention that their skillsets would actually allow Horford and Jokic to play some minutes together in double big lineups.

The Valancuinas acquisition made it seem like the Nuggets wouldn't be in the market for another center like Horford, but here we are after a development that could deal a brutal blow to the Warriors hopes of signing the 5x All-Star.