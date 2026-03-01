Warriors face painful Stephen Curry reality after latest injury update

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is set for a re-evaluation on his current knee injury, but the 2x MVP has already provided a concerning update that suggests a return isn't imminent.

With Curry having now missed the last 10 games dating back to before the All-Star break, the Warriors now face the painful reality of being without the 37-year-old for a more extended period due to his current 'runner's knee' issue.

Warriors set for more time without superstar guard Stephen Curry

Curry was interviewed by ESPN's Malika Andrews during the second-half of Saturday night's blowout loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, with the 12x All-Star offering a fairly pessimistic response when asked about his knee injury and a potential return.

Curry confirmed that his recovery will still take a little longer, revealing that he hasn't even returned to on-court work having last played against the Detroit Pistons at Chase Center on January 30.

"I haven’t gotten on the court yet but just trying to stay in shape, strengthen everything else around my body knowing that at this stage, once you get back it’s kind of a full sprint to the playoffs," Curry said.

Steph Curry gives an update on his knee injury and says it’s gonna be a little longer:



“I’m feeling better. This is a weird one. It’s kind of unpredictable how it’ll heal, but everyday since All-Star weekend has been progress and that’s all I could ask for and hopefully I’m back… pic.twitter.com/yDMc6Umz8D — aly ✶ (@jinthirty) March 1, 2026

Having already lost 6x All-Star Jimmy Butler to a season-ending knee injury last month, Golden State's offensive struggles have been evident without their two best players, and with the recently acquired Kristaps Porzingis playing just one game since his arrival before the trade deadline.

The Warriors rank just 21st in offensive rating over the last 10 games without Curry and Butler, having shot only 45.1% from the floor and 27.3% from 3-point range in Saturday's disappointing 129-101 loss to the Lakers.

Warriors appear headed for Play-In Tournament

Had Curry's injury not persisted, perhaps there would have been a chance for Golden State to push up into the top six in the Western Conference standings. Yet news of Curry's prolonged absence practically ensures that the Warriors will have to go through the NBA's Play-In Tournament, having remained as the eighth-seed in the standings for all but two days since November 18.

Saturday's loss pushes Golden State to 31-29 through 60 games, leaving them 4.5 games behind the sixth-seed Lakers who, unlike their pacific rival, are relatively healthy right now. The Warriors are under some threat of falling down the standings, sitting just 2.5 games ahead of the ninth-seed Portland Trail Blazers and three games above the 10th-seed L.A. Clippers.

Golden State will host the Clippers on Monday at Chase Center, but it doesn't appear like there will be a Curry return taking place after hope from fans that his frustrating absence was nearing an end.